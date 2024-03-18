Participatory Sports Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the participatory sports market size is predicted to reach $394.7 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.
The growth in the participatory sports market is due to the increased interest in outdoor activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest participatory sports market share. Major players in the participatory sports market include Town Sports International Holdings Inc., Nike Inc., Heiwa Corporation, Maruhan Corporation, Adidas AG, Decathlon S.A., PUMA SE.
Participatory Sports Market Segments
• By Type: Golf Courses And Country Clubs, Skiing Facilities, Marinas, Fitness And Recreational Sports Centers, Bowling Centers, Other Participatory Sports
• By Revenue Source: Membership, Merchandising, Other Revenue Sources
• By Ownership: Chained, Standalone
• By Geography: The global participatory sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Participatory sport is a sport in which people participate in any sporting event. Team sports participation builds confidence, promotes health and well-being, and can help maintain mental health. Participating in youth sports can lead to immediate and long-term benefits for youth, their families, and communities.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Participatory Sports Market Characteristics
3. Participatory Sports Market Trends And Strategies
4. Participatory Sports Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Participatory Sports Market Size And Growth
……
27. Participatory Sports Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Participatory Sports Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
