$8.5+ Bn, Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Growth Forecast by 2031

$8.5+ Bn Remote Patient Monitoring Market Research to Grow at 16.3%, Globally, by 2031

"upcoming trends include burden of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, demand for wireless and portable systems, and the presence of a sophisticated reimbursement structure.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The expansion of the remote patient monitoring market is fueled by several factors, including the rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders, the surge in the use of remote patient monitoring devices, and the increasing elderly population worldwide. These devices are gaining popularity due to their simplicity and universality, catering to individuals of all ages. Moreover, the elderly demographic, more susceptible to chronic conditions, finds these devices particularly beneficial. As per the World Population Ageing 2020 study, the global population aged 65 and above numbered 703 million in 2020, a figure projected to escalate to 1.5 billion by 2050. The proportion of individuals aged 65 and above globally rose from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019, with an anticipated growth rate of 16% by 2050.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic and global public health emergency on January 30, 2021, marking a significant turning point in the battle against the virus. This declaration underscored the severity of the situation, as COVID-19 rapidly spread to approximately 210 countries worldwide. The impact of the pandemic has been profound, touching nearly every aspect of daily life and causing widespread disruptions across various industries.

Despite the market's potential, certain factors impede its growth, such as government regulations, reimbursement issues, limited awareness, and high costs. However, technological advancements present promising opportunities for market players in the foreseeable future. Remote monitoring systems, mobile cardiac telemetry devices, mobile personal digital assistant (PDA) systems, ambulatory wireless EEG recorders, and ambulatory event monitors constitute vital components driving the growth of the remote patient monitoring market. These devices are compact and portable, ensuring patient comfort and facilitating continuous monitoring of their condition. The increasing demand for home-based monitoring equipment further propels market growth, with statistics from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services indicating that remote monitors aid numerous high-risk patients annually, significantly reducing readmission rates by 76% and yielding substantial medical cost savings.

Geographically, North America emerged as the dominant region in the remote patient monitoring industry in 2021, boasting a revenue of $746.40 million. Factors contributing to this dominance include the escalating burden of chronic diseases, the growing elderly population, the demand for wireless and portable systems, and the presence of a sophisticated reimbursement structure.

Key players driving innovation and advancement in the global remote patient monitoring market include 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐤 𝐒𝐄 𝐂𝐨. 𝐊𝐆, 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡, 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜, 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 & 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧, 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐢𝐣𝐤𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐩𝐬 𝐍.𝐕., 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐢𝐡𝐨𝐧 𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐝𝐞𝐧. These industry leaders play a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of remote patient monitoring, driving progress, and improving patient outcomes on a global scale.

