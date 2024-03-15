Environmental Sensor Market to Reach $3.86 Billion by 2030 | Emerging Trends and Business Opportunities

Rise in demand of environmental sensors in agriculture sector drive the growth of the global environmental sensor market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global environmental sensor industry generated $1.43 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $3.86 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030. The key factor that drives growth of the environmental sensor market size include increasing use of environmental sensors in the industrial and manufacturing sectors, stringent government regulations on pollution control and rising demand of environmental sensors in agriculture sector are expected to drive growth of the market in the future. However, lack of awareness and limited life span. Moreover, growing smart homes initiative and ongoing technological advancements in IoT and cloud-based services create ample opportunities for the environmental sensor market growth.

Environmental sensors are being increasingly adopted in various products such as consumer electronics, HVAC, and air purifiers. Consumer electronics include smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, and the growing number of integrated environmental sensors in these devices is expected to drive the growth of the environmental sensor market. Companies like Bosch Sensortec (Germany), Sensirion (Switzerland), Omron (Japan), and ams AG (Austria) provide environmental sensors for consumer electronics.

The increasing adoption of HVAC in industrial, commercial, and residential applications is expected to drive the growth of the environmental sensor market. Furthermore, the HVAC market is being driven by factors such as increasing construction activities, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, growing urbanization, rising disposable income, replacement needs, strict energy regulations, and technological innovations. All of these factors contribute to the demand for environmental sensors.

There has been a significant increase in the demand for environmental sensors due to the need to monitor water pollution in various settings, such as industrial facilities, residential areas, and natural water bodies. This demand is a result of the alarming increase in water pollution levels globally, which requires strict regulations and monitoring measures.

Real-time water quality monitoring has become essential for public health due to the rise in population and urbanization, which has increased pollution in residential areas. Furthermore, continuous environmental monitoring is crucial due to the deterioration of natural water bodies caused by climate change and human activities. The environmental sensor market is expanding due to the growing adoption of advanced environmental sensors equipped with cutting-edge technologies.

The environmental sensors market is segmented by type, end use, and region.

By type, the environmental sensors market is fragmented into humidity, temperature, pressure, gas, and others. The gas segment was the highest revenue generating segment that accounted for $ 347.4 million in 2020. However, the Temperature segment is expected to witness fastest growth at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. A smart temperature sensor is an integrated system consisting of a temperature sensor, bias circuitry, and an analog-to-digital converter (ADC). A temperature sensor measures heat to ensure a process stays within a specific range, providing safe application usage or meeting a necessary condition when dealing with extreme heat, hazards, or inaccessible measuring points.

By end user, the market is divided into industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, government and public utilities and other. The Government and Public Utilities segment was the highest revenue generating segment that accounted for $ 391.7 million in 2020. However, the Industrial segment is expected to witness fastest growth at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

By region, the environmental sensor market analysis id done across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America was the highest revenue contributor that was valued at $428.9 million in 2020. This region is further expected to attain a market value of $559.5 billion by 2022, to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in this report include ABB, Amphenol, AMS AG, Bosch Sensortec, Honeywell International Inc., Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric, Sensirion, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments. These key players have adopted several strategies, such as new product launch & development, acquisition, partnership & collaboration, and business expansion, and adoption of environmental sensor market trends to increase their footprint in the environmental sensor industry during the forecast period

Key Findings of the Study

• The commercial sector is projected to be the major industry vertical during the forecast period.

• North America and Asia-Pacific dominate the market in 2020.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate during the environmental sensor market forecast period.

• U.S. was the major shareholder in 2020 in the North America environmental sensor market.

