Construction Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Construction Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the construction market size is predicted to reach $19856.65 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The growth in the construction market is due to the rapid growth in construction activity worldwide. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest construction market share. Major players in the construction market include China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd., China Railway Group Ltd., China Railway Construction Corporation Limited.

Construction Market Segments

• By Type Of Construction: Buildings Construction, Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction, Specialty Trade Contractors, Land Planning And Development

• By Type Of Contractor: Large Contractor, Small Contractor

• By End-Use Sector: Public, Private

• By Geography: The global construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Construction is the process of building, altering, repairing, improving, or demolishing any structures or buildings using a detailed design and plan.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Construction Market Characteristics

3. Construction Market Trends And Strategies

4. Construction Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Construction Market Size And Growth

……

27. Construction Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Construction Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

