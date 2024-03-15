Biometric Sensors Market to Garner $3.31 Billion by 2030, Driven by Emergence of Touch Less Fingerprint Technology

The growing concerns related to privacy breaches presents new opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

Thermal sensors segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its integration in smart homes initiatives.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, the global biometric sensors market size was valued at $1.15 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.31 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The North America region is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market during the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe.

A biometric sensor is an identification and authentication device that uses automated methods of verifying or recognizing the identity of a living person, based on the physical attribute. These attributes include fingerprints, facial images, Iris and voice recognition. Generally, the sensor reads or measures light, temperature, speed, electrical capacity, and other types of energies. Different technologies are applied to get the conversation using sophisticated combinations, networks of sensors and digital cameras.

Many physical characteristics of a person, such as face, iris, fingerprints, are scanned by a biometric sensor and are converted to a digital image using an analog to digital converter. This digital information is stored in a memory and is used to verify or authenticate identity of person.

In the current modernized digital world, security threats are on a rapid rise. The global financial and banking sectors are interconnected via the Internet and the data related to consumers is highly confidential and prone to cyber-attacks. The current security systems implemented by organizations have multiple loopholes and are unsecure against high level cyber-attacks. Further, surge in demand for touchless fingerprint technology drives the biometrics sensors market.

Prominent factors that impact the biometric sensors market growth include the rise in number of identity threats, emergence of touch less fingerprint technology, and growth in popularity of wearable devices, such as smart watches and smart bands. However, high cost of biometric technology and easy availability of alternative cheap non-biometric technologies restricts the market growth. On the contrary, the growing concerns related to privacy breaches is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Therefore, these factors are expected to definitely affect the biometric sensors industry during the forecast period.

The biometric sensors market share is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Based on tire, the optical sensors segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global biometric sensor market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the thermal sensors segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to its integration in smart homes initiatives.

Based on product type, the finger scan segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global biometric sensor market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Several market players are offering finger scan sensors for exhibiting enhanced functionality and accuracy to detect the identity of the person on border security lines and on airports, which in turn, drives the segment growth. However, the iris scan segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030. Various market players are offering advanced iris scan, which acts as a safe identification tool and is the key driver of the segment.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global biometric sensor market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, owing to technological development in the emerging economies.

The biometric sensors market revenue witnessed a decline in its growth rate, owing to delayed projects, which led to a substantial impact. Furthermore, market players are investing in R&D of biometric sensors, owing to increase in governmental initiatives globally. Therefore, the biometric sensors market size is anticipated to gain momentum by the end of 2022.

The key players profiled in the report include CROSSMATCH Technologies Inc., Fujitsu, Fulcrum Biometrics, Thales Group, IDEX ASA, Infineon, NEC Corporation, Precise Biometrics AB, SAFRAN S.A. and ZKTECO Inc. These players have adopted various strategies, such as partnership, agreement, collaboration, and product launch to expand their foothold in the biometric sensors industry.

Key Findings Of Study

• In 2020, the voice scan segment accounted for the maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.

• The thermal sensors segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Germany was the major shareholder in the Europe biometric sensors market, accounting for approximately 25% share in terms of revenue in 2020.

