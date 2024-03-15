Market Trends Analysis: Europe Cold Chain Logistics Industry Report - 2032

Europe Cold Chain Logistics Market

Increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry, rising number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector fuel the Europe cold chain logistics market.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends. The Europe cold chain logistics market size was estimated at $64.10 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $239.71 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Rise in penetration of the e-commerce industry, increasing number of refrigerated warehouse, and the growing pharmaceutical sector drive the Europe cold chain logistics market. On the other hand, poor infrastructure & standardization, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, surge in use of IT solutions & automated software for cold chain logistics, cost cutting and lead time reduction due to adoption of multi-modal system, and RFID technologies for cold chain applications are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The integration of AI and blockchain technology is expected to revolutionize the europe cold chain logistics industry, making it more efficient and secure. The use of advanced monitoring and passive device use, such as data loggers and real-time monitoring solutions, in the industry not only improves business practices, however, also provides complete cold chain visibility and control. Furthermore, the latest IoT technologies, such as wireless sensors and low-power wide-area networks (LoRaWAN), can be used to monitor changes in temperature, moisture, or other factors in real time. These robust technologies outperform alternative technologies in challenging cold chain environments.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Key players operating in the Europe cold chain logistics market TEF, FM Logistics, GXO, Girteka, Baltic Logistics Solutions, Nagel Group, FRIGO Cold Storage Logistics GmbH, NewCold, Beno-Trans, Eurofrigo BV, Advance European Ltd., Peter Green Chilled, Cool Cargo UK, Frigore, DFDS, Frigo Group, HANNON Transport, Solstor UK Limited, Gist Ltd., OOCL Logistics, Kreiss SIA, Vlantana, Americold Logistics, Inc., Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC and Constellation Cold Logistic.

The European chilled cold chain logistics industry has seen several developments in recent years, including the adoption of innovative technologies to improve supply chain visibility and efficiency. In addition, there has been a shift toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly cold chain practices, such as the use of alternative fuels and the reduction of food waste. Moreover, there is surge in demand for end-to-end cold chain solutions, including last-mile delivery services, which creates opportunities for companies that can provide comprehensive services. Rise in demand for fruits & vegetables, bakery products, and other segments have boosted the demand for chilled temperature type transportation in the cold chain logistics market.

Based on end use industry, the meat and sea food segment contributed to around one-third of the total market revenue in 2015, and is expected to lead the trail by 2025. Simultaneously, the dairy and frozen desserts segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2020 to 2025.

Furthermore, the bakery & confectionery segment is one of the fastest-growing and is highly in-demand segments in the cold chain logistics market in Europe. Companies are also improving snack and bakery operations with advancements in cold chain technologies to ensure food safety, quality, and compliance. The increase in demand for high-quality bakery and confectionery products, the expansion of online retail channels, and the need for faster and more efficient logistics solutions offer a vast opportunity for the cold chain logistics industry in Europe.

The Europe cold chain logistics market share is analyzed across mode of transportation, end use industry, temperature type, and region. Based on mode of transportation, the roadways segment accounted for around two-fifths of the total market share in 2015, and is expected to rule the roost by 2025. The waterways segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.7% throughout the forecast period.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

-> By end-use industry, the dairy and frozen dessert segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

-> By temperature type, the chilled segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

-> By business type, the warehousing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

-> By country, France is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

