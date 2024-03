Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 1.09 billion by 2031 at 7.4% CAGR, Says AMR

Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market Trends 2024

endoscopic spinal surgery can be used to treat cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spines associated abnormalities, and offers several advantages Also

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, โ€œEndoscopic Spinal Surgery Market by Product Type (Endoscopes, Endoscopic Devices), by Procedure Type (Transforaminal Endoscopic Procedures, Interlaminar Endoscopic Procedures, Endoscopic Posterior Foraminotomy, and Cervical Discectomy, Endoscopic Visualized Rhizotomy), by End User (Hospital and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031โ€ณ. As per the report, the global endoscopic spinal surgery market size was accounted for $536.9 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.09 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

๐„๐ง๐๐จ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐œ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง๐ฏ๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ญ ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ž๐ซ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฑ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐จ๐›๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ. ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฑ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐จ๐ง๐ฌ, ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐œ๐ก ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐ฌ๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐ฐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ญ ๐ฅ๐จ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐ฐ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ. ๐‡๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ, ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ž๐ง๐๐จ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐ข๐ง ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ก๐š๐ฏ๐ž ๐๐ž๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐›๐ฒ ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐†๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31581

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐„๐ง๐๐จ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐œ ๐’๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ: โ€“

โ€ข DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

โ€ข Medtronic plc

โ€ข MedicalTek (MDTK)

โ€ข Stryker Corporation

โ€ข Zimmer Biomet

โ€ข Olympus Corporation

โ€ข KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

โ€ข Richard Wolf GmbH

โ€ข Globus Medical, Inc.

โ€ข Endovision Co., Ltd.

โ€ข joimax GmbH

๐„๐ง๐๐จ๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฉ๐ข๐œ ๐’๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: โ€“

By product type, the endoscopic devices segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global endoscopic spinal surgery market, due to rise in demand for endoscopic spinal surgery around the globe. In addition, new device launches and approvals by key market players contribute toward increase in sales of this segment. However, the endoscopes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, owing to advancements in spine surgery and increase in adoption of minimally invasive techniques.

By procedure type, the transforaminal endoscopic procedures segment held the lionโ€™s share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global endoscopic spinal surgery market, due to rise in cases of disc herniation of lumbar and lower thoracic spine and adoption of transforaminal endoscopic procedures for their treatment. However, the interlaminar endoscopic procedures segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031, due to advantages over the traditional techniques and the fact that about 80 to 90% of patient report less pain and better mobility after surgery.

By end user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in the number of ambulatory surgical centers around the globe, rise in funding for the ASC and the shift of minimally invasive surgical procedures. However, the hospital and clinics segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around four-fifths of the global endoscopic spinal surgery market, owing to adoption of well-equipped & advanced surgical devices in hospitals, rising cases of road accidents & emergency hospitalizations, and surge in patient visits to hospitals and clinics in emerging countries post-pandemic.

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market, due to the presence of key players, rising government initiatives, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about the innovations in healthcare sector. However, the global endoscopic spinal surgery market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, owing to investments by the public and private market players in this field.

Purchase the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31581

๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐’๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ฌ ๐˜๐จ๐ฎ ๐€๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ€ข Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

โ€ข Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

โ€ข What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

โ€ข What are the trends of this market?

โ€ข Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

โ€ข How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

โ€ข Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

โ€ข How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

โ€ข Which region has more opportunities?

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ญ๐ฅ๐จ๐จ๐ค

โ€ข North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โ€œMarket Research Reportsโ€ and โ€œBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ€ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.