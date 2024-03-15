Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market Size Predicted to Hit USD 1.09 billion by 2031 at 7.4% CAGR, Says AMR

Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market Trends 2024

endoscopic spinal surgery can be used to treat cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spines associated abnormalities, and offers several advantages Also

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Market by Product Type (Endoscopes, Endoscopic Devices), by Procedure Type (Transforaminal Endoscopic Procedures, Interlaminar Endoscopic Procedures, Endoscopic Posterior Foraminotomy, and Cervical Discectomy, Endoscopic Visualized Rhizotomy), by End User (Hospital and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031″. As per the report, the global endoscopic spinal surgery market size was accounted for $536.9 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $1.09 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐭 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐬𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐰 𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐛𝐲 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲: –

• DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

• Medtronic plc

• MedicalTek (MDTK)

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet

• Olympus Corporation

• KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

• Richard Wolf GmbH

• Globus Medical, Inc.

• Endovision Co., Ltd.

• joimax GmbH

𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

By product type, the endoscopic devices segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global endoscopic spinal surgery market, due to rise in demand for endoscopic spinal surgery around the globe. In addition, new device launches and approvals by key market players contribute toward increase in sales of this segment. However, the endoscopes segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, owing to advancements in spine surgery and increase in adoption of minimally invasive techniques.

By procedure type, the transforaminal endoscopic procedures segment held the lion’s share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global endoscopic spinal surgery market, due to rise in cases of disc herniation of lumbar and lower thoracic spine and adoption of transforaminal endoscopic procedures for their treatment. However, the interlaminar endoscopic procedures segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031, due to advantages over the traditional techniques and the fact that about 80 to 90% of patient report less pain and better mobility after surgery.

By end user, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in the number of ambulatory surgical centers around the globe, rise in funding for the ASC and the shift of minimally invasive surgical procedures. However, the hospital and clinics segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around four-fifths of the global endoscopic spinal surgery market, owing to adoption of well-equipped & advanced surgical devices in hospitals, rising cases of road accidents & emergency hospitalizations, and surge in patient visits to hospitals and clinics in emerging countries post-pandemic.

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the market, due to the presence of key players, rising government initiatives, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and rising awareness about the innovations in healthcare sector. However, the global endoscopic spinal surgery market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, owing to investments by the public and private market players in this field.

