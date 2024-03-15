Ultra-Runner Wataru Iino Completes 14,000km Run in North America
Ultrarunner Wataru Iino has completed the feat of running from the Arctic Ocean in Alaska to the Panama Canal solely on his own feet.KOTO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wataru Iino, one of the world's top ultrarunners, is challenging the "Trans Atlas Running" project, a great adventure in which he will run from one end of the world's five continents to the other using only his own legs, starting on June 7, 2023. When he completes the five continents, he will have traveled approximately 100,000 kilometers (halfway around the world).
On March 13, 2024, Wataru completed a 14,000-km course from Prudhoe Bay on the northern coast of Alaska to Panama City in the southern part of Panama, which was named the "North American Continent Section.
The distance run in North America was 13,851 km, the cumulative altitude was 143,014 m, the number of days was 281 days (about 9 months), we stayed in 9 countries, and we changed only 3 pairs of shoes.
After completing his first long journey, Iino Wataru said the following.
"I finally arrived in Panama and completed the North American Continent.
The first thing I thought was, "That's a long way! The first thing I thought was, "It's so long!
I felt that the earth is a big place, something that even an elementary school student could understand."
"There were many things that happened, including hardships and joys, irritations and reliefs.
At the same time, through the many things I have seen and heard, I have gradually come to understand how life should be lived, how it should end, and what happiness means to people.
After returning to Japan to take care of a few things, I will restart the second chapter of my trip to the South American continent in May!"
<Details of distances traveled and length of stay in each country
U.S.A. (1) 1,287 km / 20 days / June 7, 2023 - June 26, 2023
Canada 3,303 km / 58 days / June 27 - August 23, 2023
U.S.A. (2) 3,235 km / 77 days / August 24, 2023 - November 7, 2023
Mexico 3,892 km / 78 days / November 8, 2023 - January 24, 2024
Guatemala 418 km / 8 days / January 25, 2024 - February 1, 2024
El Salvador 280km / 8 days / February 2 - 9, 2024
Honduras 152km / 4 days / February 10 - 13, 2024
Nicaragua 312km / 6 days / February 14 - 19, 2024
Costa Rica 508km / 11 days / February 20 - March 1, 2024
Panama 466km / 12 days / March 2 - 13, 2024
<About Trans Atlas Running>
Trans Atlas Running is a project where ultra-runner Wataru Iino aims to run across all five continents solely on foot. The project encapsulates Iino's desire to "take on adventures no one else can, challenge human limits, and share the views experienced by running with many people."
The progress of the project is primarily shared via the official Instagram and other social media platforms. Additionally, GPS tracking is made public on the website https://tabirun.run/world/, which has led many people to visit Iino during his journey. Beyond that, he has also received support from individuals who have coincidentally crossed paths with him or passed him in cars. These supporters often provide encouraging words, as well as essential supplies like food and water. Sometimes, they even offer him a place to stay. Crowdfunding has also been initiated, gaining support from many people. Iino has mentioned that he aims to "connect people through running," and he is indeed embodying this philosophy as he continues his run.
Trans Atlas Running plans to cover the continents of South America, Africa, Eurasia, and Australia next, with the entire project expected to conclude in 2028.
<Profile of Wataru Iino>
An ultrarunner who continues to take on the challenge of extreme long-distance running on the world stage. He is a unique runner in that he started running as a working adult. While stationed in Germany as an automobile design engineer, he began training in earnest and felt the joy of running in a rich natural environment, which led him to become an athlete. He has achieved brilliant results mainly in ultra races overseas, and has been the world's number one runner many times. He is one of Japan's leading athletes who has attracted the attention of many media outlets.
