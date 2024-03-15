Affordable and Powerful Option for Creators： Longer Nano 12W Portable Laser Engraver
SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the laser engraving sector has undergone a significant transformation. Industrial-sized machines have been replaced by compact desktop models, ideal for personal studios and smaller workspaces. However, a major challenge remains: the cost. Laser engravers have traditionally come with a hefty price tag, limiting access to dedicated professionals with big budgets. Today, newer companies are taking the lead and breaking through the cost barrier by offering a balance of affordability and professional-grade features. Devices such as the Longer Nano stand out by making high-quality engraving accessible to a wider audience.
Longer Nano is offered in two distinct models, a 6W version tailored for hobbyists and home enthusiasts, and the pioneering 12W version for advanced users. In doing so, Longer Nano establishes itself at the forefront of the portable laser engraver industry. Its innovative design is a giant leap forward, granting access to high-quality laser engraving to a broader demographic. With its competitive pricing and unmatched functionality, Longer Nano distinguishes itself amidst a saturated market, fostering seamless creativity and exacting engraving precision. Click here to purchase on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/43hZXVu.
By incorporating advanced technology typically found in pricier models into a budget-friendly and user-friendly design, the Longer Nano laser engraver is primed to revolutionize the engraving process for hobbyists, artists, and small businesses. The functionalities and attributes position the Longer Nano as an essential tool for creators navigating the ever-evolving creative terrain. The Longer Nano laser engraver represents a significant innovation in the portable laser engraving market. It offers advanced technology for hobbyists with a 6W model and extends capabilities with its 12W model, the first of its kind. Both versions provide powerful and affordable engraving solutions. 6W is priced at $299, 12W is priced at $499.
Setting itself apart with its potability, exceptional efficiency, and fast engraving capabilities, the 12W Longer Nano is one of the fastest engravers in its class and features an extraordinary field lens accuracy of 0.02 millimeters, it guarantees meticulous detail and pristine clarity with each engraving, solidifying its position as a pinnacle of precision and performance.
In addition to the primary unit, the Longer Nano comes equipped with an array of supplementary accessories to enhance functionality. These include a rotary extension kit designed for engraving cylindrical objects, an extension kit to expand the working range, a safety enclosure for protection and smoke extraction, a portable power supply for outdoor usage, and an air purifier aimed at filtering smoke and eliminating odors.
When it comes to specifications, the Longer Nano Pro weighs in at gross weight of just 4.1kg, with a net weight of 2.6kg. Powered by a 12W 450nm diode laser, it excels in engraving over a 100 x 100mm area, extendable up to 100 x 300mm with the extension kits. With a cutting width of less than 8.5mm, it ensures precise engraving results. Furthermore, the device offers versatile connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, USB, and compatibility with a dedicated mobile application.
Furthermore, the Longer Nano Pro extends support to a variety of file formats and operating systems, ensuring compatibility with a wide array of engraving software. Users can seamlessly utilize popular options such as LightBurn and LaserGrb, along with Longer's proprietary software, LongerBurn. This seamless integration between top-tier software and hardware elevates the user experience, fostering a perfect synergy that maximizes efficiency and precision.
Renowned for its versatility, the Longer Nano showcases exceptional prowess by engraving on an extensive range of materials, from wood and metal to leather. Impressively, it can also efficiently cut through wood with a thickness of up to 8.5mm.
When it comes to performance, the Longer Nano engraver earns accolades for its exceptional versatility in material handling, precision, and speed. With engraving accuracy reaching an impressive 0.02 mm and speeds of up to 2200 mm/s, it sets a high standard in the industry. In terms of applications, the Longer Nano showcases its versatility by effortlessly customizing an extensive array of items, ranging from wine flasks and cups to wooden coasters. This adaptability makes it equally suitable for both personal and commercial endeavors, further solidifying Longer Nano’s position as a top choice in the engraving landscape.
