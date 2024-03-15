Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2026 | At a CAGR of 30.7%

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Size

A surge in investments regarding data center infrastructure presents new growth opportunities.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Component, Application, and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the hyper-converged infrastructure market size was valued at $3.84billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $33.16 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) is a unified system framework that integrates storage, computing, and network resources, providing companies with a streamlined approach to deployment and management through a single user interface.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6055

In recent times, hyper-convergence infrastructure has seen significant adoption by enterprises due to its potential to simplify the deployment of new workloads, facilitate infrastructure management, and optimize costs. This surge in adoption has been a key driver for the growth of the hyper-converged infrastructure market projected in the forecast period. HCI architectures are designed with a pay-as-you-go cost model and offer incremental scalability, both of which have had a positive impact on market expansion.

As a result, many business-critical applications currently hosted on traditional three-tier IT infrastructure are expected to transition to hyperconverged infrastructure. This shift is due to the benefits it offers, including integrated stack systems, integrated infrastructure systems, and integrated reference architectures.

The rise in the need for flexible infrastructure and an increase in demand for architectures that can handle heavier workloads such as business analytics and big data tools is a major factor that drives the growth of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market during the forecast period. Major business leaders encourage organizations to adopt software-centric architecture that help them integrate, compute, and store into a single suite. This compelled leading virtualization vendors to work toward hybrid cloud systems and help their customers to upload transactional workloads to the public cloud and perform heavy workloads usually mission-critical on-premise.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6055

As IT companies are embarking on data center modernization projects, coupled with rise in need to modernize the data center architecture, the hyper-convergence infrastructure is playing a vital role as it provides the agility of public cloud infrastructure without the need to relinquish control of the hardware. While the security in the public cloud has significantly improved, the enhanced degree of data protection inherited into hyper-convergence is a primary factor that has boosted the adoption of hyper-convergence infrastructure among various organizations. This in turn is expected to drive hyper-converged infrastructure market growth.

By application, the data center consolidation segment dominated the overall hyper-converged infrastructure market analysis in 2018 in terms of revenue and is further expected to endure traction for hyper-converged infrastructure among organizations during the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption of hyper-converged architecture among the data center organizations as it offers benefits such as lowest power usage effectiveness (PUE), lowest latency, scalability on demand, and others.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share of the global hyper-converged infrastructure market, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2026. This is attributed to increase in digitization and adoption of robust digital transformation strategies. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 33.9% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the implementation in digital workspaces and data center efficiency for reducing operational costs.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hyper-converged-infrastructure-market/purchase-options

The companies in Asia-Pacific have witnessed to rollout of hyper-converged infrastructure, as a distinct to embark company-wide digital transformation projects which in turn has supported the growth of the hyper-converged infrastructure market share in the region. The preference of companies that operate in Asia-Pacific is to work on discrete workloads due to high volumes of data silos generated in the region due to high availability of connected devices, the proliferation of applications, and the prominence of Internet services. In addition, this approach is more manageable, cost-efficient, and easier to integrate within existing infrastructure framework.

Leading market players:

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Dell Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Microsoft Corporation

• NetApp, Inc.

• Nutanix, Inc.

• Pivot3

• Scale Computing

• VMware, Inc.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6055

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Report:

1. Public Key Infrastructure Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter