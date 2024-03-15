Techstars - JP Morgan invest in Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging platform Chargerzilla
Techstars Detroit Powered by J.P. Morgan select Leading Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Search and Booking Platform Chargerzilla.
As a pioneering platform in the electric vehicle charger sharing economy, moving cities towards sustainability, we are delighted to invest in Chargerzilla and welcome them into our accelerator program”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chargerzilla, North America’s premier electric vehicle (EV) charging station search and booking platform, today announced that it has been selected for investment and to participate in the Spring 2024 class of Techstars Detroit Powered by J.P. Morgan.
— Monica Wheat, Managing Director of Techstars J.P. Morgan Detroit.
Techstars Detroit is an accelerator program focused on funding and supporting up-and-coming startups of all types, including those working towards solving the problems faced by communities and work towards sustainability.
"As a pioneering platform in the electric vehicle charger sharing economy, moving cities towards sustainability, we are delighted to invest in Chargerzilla and welcome them into our accelerator program." stated Monica Wheat, Managing Director of Techstars J.P. Morgan Detroit. With over 20 years of experience across startup, corporate, and tech sectors, Wheat expressed her enthusiasm for Chargerzilla's participation.
"Our organization is diligently addressing several critical challenges facing EV owners, notably the significant and escalating supply-demand imbalance of operational charging stations across North America. By introducing EV charging capabilities at the community level, we aim to further increase the number of home EV charging stations, provide value added EV charging services, generate additional income for property owners and businesses, as well as offer EV charging equipment and installation services,” stated Sajith Kumar, Founder and CEO of Chargerzilla.
Chargerzilla utilizes patent-pending AI-based SaaS technology to map out all EV charging locations, encompassing public chargers, fast chargers, Tesla destinations, Superchargers, and private chargers located at homes and businesses that can be reserved for a charging session. With a simple search for 'EV charging stations near me' by users, the platform provides comprehensive charging location data, assisting EV owners in locating the nearest charging station across the United States and Canada. This initiative addresses 'range anxiety' for drivers and enables them to pre-book future premium EV charging sessions. The company is currently raising capital, and the partnership and investment from J.P. Morgan and Techstars significantly bolster the launch of new products and services for the EV charging industry.
About Techstars powered by J.P. Morgan (www.techstars.com)
Founded in 2006, Techstars has invested in companies with a combined market cap of more than $105B. Techstars began with three simple ideas - entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs.
About Chargerzilla (www.chargerzilla.com)
A rapidly expanding EV charging station search and booking platform, Chargerzilla, is backed by investors and has received funding and support from Techstars/J.P. Morgan. Leveraging proprietary patent-pending AI-based technology, Chargerzilla empowers home and commercial property owners to rent out their charging facilities and offer a premium EV charging experience to its users, in addition to providing access to over 500,000 public and free EV charging stations from all EV charging providers, including Tesla Superchargers across the United States and Canada.
Chargerzilla contact.
Rob Rinderman
Info@chargerzilla.com
rob@smcconsuting.biz
973.525.6285
Chargerzilla media relations
Chargerzilla, Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Chargerzilla product video