Polyolefin Foam Market Analysis 2021 -2031: Forecasted Market Size, Top Segments, And Largest Region

Polyolefin Foam Market Share Reach $13.4 Billion by 2031, Strategic Analysis, Growth Drivers and Future Scenarios

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, the global polyolefin foam market achieved a revenue of $8.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $13.4 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a comprehensive analysis covering winning strategies, evolving market trends, estimations, value chain dynamics, key investment areas, drivers, opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional outlook. It serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders, including new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and investors, in formulating strategies for future growth and enhancing their market position.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the global polyolefin foam market due to lockdown measures implemented worldwide. These lockdowns led to the closure of manufacturing facilities, including those producing polyolefin foams, resulting in reduced demand for the market. Additionally, restrictions on import and export activities and shortage of workforce and raw materials further exacerbated the market's challenges. However, with the easing of lockdown measures, the market is expected to witness significant growth post-pandemic, driven by recovery in the construction, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Market Segmentation:

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global polyolefin foam market based on resin type, end-use industry, and region. In terms of resin type, polyethylene dominated the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. The ethylene vinyl acetate segment is projected to witness the fastest growth rate. Among end-use industries, packaging held the largest market share in 2021, while the automotive sector is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue its leadership, exhibiting the fastest growth rate.

Key Players:

Key players in the global polyolefin foam market include Armacell, BASF SE, DOW INC, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Hanwha Solutions, Huzhou Changyuan Tefa Co., Ltd., Intecfoams, KANEKA CORPORATION, NMC International SA, SABIC, Sekisui Chemicals Co., Toray Industries, Inc., TotalEnergies, Ultralon, and Arkema. These players have adopted various strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

