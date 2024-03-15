Exploring Growth Opportunities in the Manufacturing Analytics Market | Key Players and Competitive Landscape

Manufacturing Analytics Market Research

Rise in investments in big data for manufacturing, & an increase in need for process optimization drive the growth of the global manufacturing analytics market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Manufacturing Analytics Market by Component, Deployment, Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global manufacturing analytics market was valued at $5.9 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $28.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Manufacturing analytics software and services are being adopted by the customers owing to their need for demand forecasting & trends related to demand, increased supply chain visibility, optimizing pricing strategies, predictive maintenance, asset & inventory management, and others. The manufacturing analytics market vendors are coming up with innovative product offerings that cater to the changing requirements of the customers & compatible with the trends such as IIoT, and Industry 4.0. The use of technologies including artificial intelligence, AR & VR, and machine learning is transforming the manufacturing analytics offerings which is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to the market in the coming years.

In addition, market players are adopting various business strategies to strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their market penetration. For instance, in September 2019, Hitachi Vantara announced Lumada Manufacturing Insights, a suite of industrial internet-of-things (IIoT) solutions that enable the manufacturing industry to achieve transformative results from actionable & data-driven insights. Using AI, machine learning and DataOps, this solution optimizes production, quality, and machine outcomes to set the foundation necessary for Manufacturing 4.0.

The on-premise segment dominated the manufacturing analytics market in 2018. However, cloud segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to key benefits offered by cloud-based software for businesses such as low cost, great accessibility, and ease of implementation & maintenance. Companies are incorporating additional functionalities into their offerings such as machine learning, predictive analytics, and AR/VR to solutions. Such manufacturing analytics market trends are further anticipated to boost the market growth.

According to the application segment, supply chain optimization held the majority of the global manufacturing analytics market share in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the predictive maintenance segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate, as shift from paper-based systems to digital systems in this sector is forcing healthcare and medical device providers to adopt manufacturing analytics. Manufacturing analytics is being adopted as companies are pursuing it as the engine to drive businesses forward. However, lack of analytics expertise is expected to remain a crucial issue in the widespread adoption of manufacturing analytics solutions.

Based on components, the software segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global manufacturing analytics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. This is due to benefits such as reduction in downtime and operating costs along with improvement in productivity, performance, efficiency, and equipment lifetime. However, the service segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 19.3% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to surge in demand for cloud-based manufacturing analytics services.

Region-wise, the global manufacturing analytics market was dominated by North America in 2018 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The key factors driving the manufacturing analytics market growth in this region include an increase in awareness about customer care, the surge in the adoption of complaint management-integrated customer relationship management or quality management software, and the presence of large number of key vendors in the region.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to large number of manufacturing companies established in countries such as China, India which are focusing on digitalizing their manufacturing operations. In addition, in the last few years, investments on analytics & cognitive technologies in Southeast Asia has also increased and Singapore has emerged as a significant technology adopter with several companies based there.

Market players grabbing the highest share

• SAP SE

• Oracle Corp.

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Tableau Software Inc.

• TIBCO Software Inc.

• IBM Corp.

• Alteryx Inc.

• Sisense Inc.

• Wipro Limited

• General Electric Company

Key Benefits for Manufacturing Analytics Market :

• This study includes the analytical depiction of the global manufacturing analytics market forecast and trends to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• The current manufacturing analytics market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the manufacturing analytics industry.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

