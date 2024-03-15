Carbon Fiber Market (CAGR) of 11.4%, Innovate or Stagnate Future Proofing Your Business in Dynamic Markets

Carbon Fiber Market Trends

Market growth include increased adoption of carbon fiber components in the automotive industry and government regulations aimed at emission control.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has released a comprehensive report titled "Global Carbon Fiber Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032," which provides insights into various segments of the carbon fiber market based on raw material, type, form, end-use industry, and region.

The global carbon fiber industry was valued at $5.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $16.0 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Carbon fibers possess exceptional properties such as stiffness, tensile strength, and low weight, making them highly desirable across industries like aerospace, automotive, and sports. Moreover, their eco-friendly nature contributes to their popularity, particularly among environmentally conscious companies.

Key drivers of market growth include increased adoption of carbon fiber components in the automotive industry and government regulations aimed at emission control. However, challenges such as long production cycles and limited availability of carbon fibers hinder market growth to some extent. Opportunities lie in the expanding use of carbon fiber in the medical industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially affected the market due to raw material price fluctuations, but recovery efforts across various sectors, including building and construction, aerospace, automotive, and industrial, have supported market growth.

The report highlights that continuous carbon fibers dominated the market in 2022, contributing over four-fifths of the market revenue and are expected to maintain their leadership position throughout the forecast period. Similarly, PAN-based carbon fibers and composite forms are projected to lead their respective segments, with Europe maintaining its dominance in the market by 2032, followed by the Asia-Pacific region.

Key players in the global carbon fiber market include Solvay, TEIJIN LIMITED, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., ZOLTEK, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, DowAksa, Nippon Steel Corporation, Formosa Europe, and SGL Carbon. These players employ various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, and expansions to maintain their market share and competitive edge.

