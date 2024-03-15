St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4001880

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: VSP – St Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Between the dates of February 1, 2024 and March 14, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dog Mountain, St. Johnsbury

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/14/2024, the Vermont State Police received a report from staff at Dog Mountain, St. Johnsbury, that a 2022 Polaris Ranger ATV had been damaged. It appears that an unknown individual attempted to hotwire the ATV between the months of February and March, which caused damage to the vehicle.

This incident is under investigation, and the Vermont State Police is requesting public assistance with identifying the individuals involved.

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact Tpr. Kyle Fecher at the St. Johnsbury barracks.

Tips may also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

This case remains an open and active investigation, and no further information is currently available.