St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A4001880

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher                           

STATION: VSP – St Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Between the dates of February 1, 2024 and March 14, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dog Mountain, St. Johnsbury

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 3/14/2024, the Vermont State Police received a report from staff at Dog Mountain, St. Johnsbury, that a 2022 Polaris Ranger ATV had been damaged. It appears that an unknown individual attempted to hotwire the ATV between the months of February and March, which caused damage to the vehicle.

 

This incident is under investigation, and the Vermont State Police is requesting public assistance with identifying the individuals involved.

 

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact Tpr. Kyle Fecher at the St. Johnsbury barracks.

 

Tips may also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

This case remains an open and active investigation, and no further information is currently available.

 

 

 

