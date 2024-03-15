Threads of Innovation: Exploring Opportunities in the 2026 Data Fabric Market Insights

Data Fabric Market

Rise in volume & variety of business data, and mounting demand for real-time streaming analytics fuel the growth of the global data fabric market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Data Fabric Market by Deployment, Type, Enterprise Size, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the data fabric market size was valued at $812.6 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $4,546.9 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Data fabric is a converged platform with an architecture and set of data services that provision diverse data management needs to deliver accurate IT service levels across unstructured data sources and infrastructure types. In the digital transformation era, data analytics has become a vital process that allows a seamless flow of information and enables new customer touchpoints through technology. Therefore, data fabric has emerged as an innovative opportunity to enhance business agility.

Growth in cloud space has compelled service providers to rearchitect its storage platform. The rearchitected storage was opted to meet the demands of the services providers enterprise customers for high capacity, durability, performance, and availability, while still preserving their security posture of data storage and transfer. Data fabric is highly adopted as a rearchitect solution in the form of an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform, owing to its benefits such as flexibility, scalability, replication, and others. This is a major factor that drives the growth of the global data fabric market during the forecast period.

Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) is a dominating sector in terms of technological adoption to gain the highest competitive advantage. With rise in need to make smart decisions based on heterogeneous data analysis which is gathered from a variety of sources, such as smartphones, IoT devices, social networks, rich media, and transaction systems, BFSI is embracing innovative solutions that deliver services at ease and speed.

This has proliferated the demand for data fabric as it is capable of fulfilling the needs of modern analytics, applications, and operational use cases that incorporate data from diverse sources such as files; tables; streams; logs; messaging; rich media, i.e., images, audio and video, and containers. Moreover, retail sector is expected to embrace the modern architecture functionality that offers scalable data analysis as the e-commerce activities are increasing the volume of data silos generated by these activities. This in turn creates lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the data fabric market trends.

Based on deployment, the cloud segment dominated the overall data fabric market in 2018, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in several cloud deployments across the globe among various industry verticals as a scalable and on-demand data storage option. As data fabric can encompass a wide variety of data sources on disparate locations the deployment of data fabric solutions for cloud data is expected to rise significantly in the coming years among cloud service providers. This is expected to boost the data fabric market growth.

Based on type, the disk-based data fabric segment garnered the highest share in 2018, holding three-fifths of the global market. At the same time, the in-memory data fabric segment portray the fastest CAGR of 26.1% during the study period.

On the basis geography, North America accounted for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by 2016. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report also analyzes the market across Europe and LAMEA.

The leading market players analyzed in the global data fabric market report include Talend, Global IDs., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Splunk Inc., Denodo Technologies, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NetApp, SAP SE, and Software AG. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their status in the industry.

Impact of Covid-19 on Data Fabric Market:

• With the adoption of a “work-from-home” approach by organizations operating in the IT and other sectors during the lockdown, the demand for data fabric has increased significantly.

• Many organizations have undergone digital transformation to ensure business continuity and avail data accessibility from anywhere. This augmented the implementation of data fabric technology.

• The healthcare sector has adopted this technology at a rapid pace to carry out remote monitoring and consultation of patients suffering various conditions as hospital and clinic visits have been restricted to extreme cases only.

5933 NE Wi

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter