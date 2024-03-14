Register NOW For The 2024 NDE Data Conference April 16-17 In Kearney NE

The NDE Data Conference is BACK IN PERSON and the FULL AGENDA is now AVAILABLE! It will be held at the Younes Conference Center South in Kearney, NE on April 16 & 17, and the days are packed with information and updates from NDE and some of our partners.

Speakers include:

Scott Phillips, 2024 Nebraska Teacher of the Year

M.R. Hasan, Assistant Professor at University of Nebraska Lincoln – Big Data and Artificial Intelligence

Matt Hastings, Executive Director of NSWERS

An optional FREE pre-conference session in the morning of Tuesday, April 16, will provide a deep dive into the Family Educational Rights Privacy Act (FERPA), presented by the Privacy Technical Assistance Center of the USDOE. Tuesday afternoon will start with a Keynote speech by Dr. Matt Hastings, followed by general sessions with updates from the Data and Service Desk teams at NDE on what to expect in the next year for data collections as well as other upcoming changes and information to help districts improve the quality of their data. After that there is an opportunity to work directly with your SIS vendors or to participate in the Data Visualization Network Community of Practice, a group of graduates formed from the Education Innovation Data Visualization and Use Network cohorts. Wednesday, April 17 starts with an engaging Keynote by Scott Phillips, followed by numerous sessions from a broad variety of topics, including AQuESTT, School Finance, and Assessment, and includes a lunchtime Keynote from Dr. M.R. Hasan. The full agenda is available, so sign up now, and we look forward to seeing you FACE-TO-FACE again in April!

See the agenda and register at: https://nedataconference.com/