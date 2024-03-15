Drivers are advised that loop ramp to access Highway 99 northbound from Steveston Highway eastbound reopened on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The loop ramp had been closed and the traffic pattern changed to accommodate construction of the new five-lane Steveston Interchange Project.

The traffic pattern has been restored to its pre-construction configuration. Drivers on Steveston Highway eastbound to Highway 99 northbound will exit from the right lane on Steveston Highway and loop onto Highway 99.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure thanks people for their patience while improvements are made at the Steveston Interchange.