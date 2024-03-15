MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, March 4, 2024, to Monday, March 11, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 4, 2024, through Monday, March 11, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 51 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

A Harrington & Richardson 732 .32 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2700 block of Terrace Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-033-992

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-034-049

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of 14th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Juwan Reese, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-034-092

A Hi-Point JCP .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Jeremy Smith, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-034-179

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Oladipo Caetano, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-034-189

An American Tactical .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the Unit block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Daymon Wright, of Fort Washington, MD, for Carrying a Rifle outside a Home or Business, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Simple Assault. CCN: 24-034-192

A Glock 31 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Third Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Teonne Carson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault on a Police Officer, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-034-266

A Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Terrance Fuller, of Oxon Hill, MD, 19-year-old Draque Jordan Andrews, of Southeast, D.C., 21-year-old Brayvon Jones, of Southeast, D.C., 21-year-old Miguel Malik King, of Oxon Hill, MD, and 18-year-old Tykwon Cooper, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia with Intent to Deliver and Sell, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-034-298

Wednesday, March 6, 2024

A Ruger Remington Magnum .357 caliber revolver, a Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun, a Hi-Point 4905 .40 caliber rifle were recovered in the 900 block of Valley Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 56-year-old Edward Arthur Morris, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-031-389

A Sig Sauer P-938 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Jefferson Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Antonio Eugene Holbrook, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Fugitive from Justice, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 24-034-348

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Antonio Hammond, of Southwest, D.C., for Armed Carjacking, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-198-521

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of First Place, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Earl Jean Williams, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-034-388

A Glock BB gun was recovered in the 500 block of Third Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-034-495

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Second Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Davonta McBridge, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Armed Carjacking, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 24-034-564

A Hi-Point 995 9mm caliber rifle was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Shaquan Renita Hutton, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 24-034-699

A Sig Sauer P-320 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Malachi Deron Nicholson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Resisting Arrest, Receiving Stolen Property, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-034-740

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Marcus Hollins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Inten to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-034-753

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Dwight Simms, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Assault on a Police Officer. CCN: 24-034-842

Thursday, March 7, 2024

A Taurus PT 111 G2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of Wayne Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 45-year-old John Robert Moye, of Southeast, D.C., 14-year-old female juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 32-year-old Michael Thomas Mitchell, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-035-108

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Raymond Lamont Tate, Jr., of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-035-156

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2100 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Brandon Banner, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-035-170

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 26-year-old Myrone Hamilton, of Southeast, D.C., and 28-year-old Steaven Damon Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-035-190

A Ruger P-95DC 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4400 block of Hunt Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Christian Reval Coles, of Laurel, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-035-343

A Kel-Tec SU-16 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 2700 block of Bruce Place, Southeast. CCN: 24-035-378

Friday, March 8, 2024

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-035-437

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Maurice Oneil Williams, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-035-466

A Winchester 21 20-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-035-600

A Kel-Tec PF-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 18th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Corey Jammal Alston, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 24-035-701

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of N Street, Southwest. The following people were arrested: 34-year-old Jacob Herring, of Southwest, D.C., and 26-year-old Anthony Styles, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-035-844

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Chapin Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Michael Anthony Coleman, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-035-926

Saturday, March 9, 2024

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Levi Thomas Robery, of Sykesville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 24-035-955

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of M Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Rahman Ali Hunt, of Rockville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-035-996

A 12-gauge shotgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-036-139

A Taurus PT-111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Duane Antione Rorie, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-036-309

A J.C. Higgins 10313 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 2000 block of Rosedale Street, Northeast. CCN: 24-036-349

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun and a Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-036-360

Sunday, March 10, 2024

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4500 block of 40th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Darnez Rayshan Pringle, of Columbia, SC, for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm. CCN: 24-036-451

A CZ Scorpion Evo 3 S2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of 35th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Ryan Lucas, of Brevard, NC, for No Permit, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-036-719

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Marion Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Byron Scott Jordan, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-036-783

Monday, March 11, 2024

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 28th Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-036-861

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Reginald Chase, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Machine gun, National Firearms Act, No Permit, Reckless Driving, Leaving after Colliding, Counterfeit Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-037-136

A Smith & Wesson 19 .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 5100 block of 52nd Court, Northwest. CCN: 24-037-155