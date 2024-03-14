Submit Release
MPD Arrests Two Teens for Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce two teens have been arrested for Robbery.

 

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at approximately 4:56 p.m., officers responded to the area of 3rd and Whittier Streets, Northwest, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from a stab wound. Other responding officers located two suspects in the 1200 block of Tuckerman Street, Northwest. After further investigation, it was determined that the stabbing occurred during a robbery. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

 

Two 17-year-old juvenile males, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24037842

 

###

 

 

