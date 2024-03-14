Submit Release
MPD Arrests a Suspect in an Armed Robbery

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in an armed robbery in Southeast DC.

 

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at approximately 9:40 a.m., the victim was in a business in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The suspects approached the victim as he was leaving the store. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

 

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court, 21-year-old Shawn Davis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

 

This case remains under investigation.  Anyone who has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

CCN: 24023231

