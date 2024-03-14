MPD Arrests a Suspect in an Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announced an arrest has been made in an armed robbery in Southeast DC.

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at approximately 9:40 a.m., the victim was in a business in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The suspects approached the victim as he was leaving the store. The suspects brandished handguns and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court, 21-year-old Shawn Davis, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery.

CCN: 24023231