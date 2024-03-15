Market Size Of Autonomous Mobile Robot Industry Projected to Acquire $18.9 billion by 2032, Strong Growth at 21.8% CAGR

Autonomous Mobile Robot Market

By end user, the warehouse or distribution center segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

The global autonomous mobile robot market is expanding rapidly due to the great efficiency of these robots, rapid growth of the e-commerce sector” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Type (Goods to Person Picking Robots, Self Driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory Robots, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles), Application (Sorting, Pick and Place, Tugging, Warehouse Fleet Management, and Others), and End User (Warehouse or Distribution Center, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. The report indicates that the autonomous mobile robot industry is projected to value at $18.9 billion by 2032, having experienced the value of $2.2 billion, with a noteworthy CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Autonomous mobile robots operate without human supervision and use sensors to perform different industrial operations such as picking & place, transporting objects, and others. Autonomous mobile robots with artificial intelligence (AI) and the ability to carry out operations with minimal human interaction are being developed and deployed across the globe.

Several factors, including the need for increased productivity and efficiency, lower labor costs, and rising demand for automation in industries such as automotive and electronics, are driving the adoption of autonomous mobile robots across the world. Reduction in human error and demand for automation processes are factors that are expected to drive the autonomous mobile robot market in the region during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Key players operating in the global autonomous mobile robot market include 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐲𝐜𝐨 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐆𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐩𝐥𝐮𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨. 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐈𝐀𝐌 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐊𝐔𝐊𝐀 𝐀𝐆, 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐎𝐦𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬.

Significant factors boosting the growth of the global autonomous mobile robots market include growing application of autonomous robots in various industrial sectors, growth in e-commerce, high efficiency of autonomous mobile robots leading to improved industrial productivity, and rise in demand for autonomous systems. However, high-cost associated with the implementation of autonomous mobile robots and interruptions in bandwidth and application areas hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emergence of Industry 4.0 In logistics and warehousing, and greater demand for warehouse automation from emerging countries are factors expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The rise in expenditure by countries such as China and Japan in Asia-Pacific for the country’s robotics sector and the increase in the adoption of autonomous systems in industrial and commercial sectors fuel the market growth. For instance, in November 2021, GEODIS, a logistics firm, announced the installation of autonomous mobile robots from Geek+, a global technology company specializing in smart logistics using advanced robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), at its Yuen Long Warehouse Distribution Centre (YLDC) in Hong Kong, SAR China. In addition, minimal human intervention, greater efficiency, and improved safety offered by autonomous mobile robots are some key factors for the market growth. A large opportunity for the market is noticed in the commercial sector as these autonomous robots are yet to appreciably tap demand for construction, mining, agriculture, and others.

In terms of application, the pick and place segment garnered the highest market revenue of more than two-thirds of the global autonomous mobile robot market in 2021 and is projected to retain its dominance from 2022 to 2032. The reason behind the growth of the segment is pick and place robots allow factories to utilize automated solutions for lifting products or objects from one place and keeping them at another one. Moreover, the warehouse fleet management segment would cite a notable CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the elevated demand for solutions to improve performance and fleet management. To meet this demand several autonomous mobile robot suppliers launched fleet management solutions.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The regional analysis in the report states that, the market across Asia-Pacific region was largest in 2021 grabbed the highest revenue of nearly half of the overall market revenue and is anticipated to retain its dominance in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2032. China is a leading market for latest autonomous mobile robots, owing to its fast-advancing industrial sector. The heightened demand for automation from logistic centers drives the expansion of the autonomous mobile robot industry across the region. However, numerous companies are incorporating autonomous mobile robots in distribution centers and warehouses to improve efficiency and productivity. Europe, on the other hand, would experience rapid growth with 23.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Robotics and automation are gaining momentum in industries like e-commerce, healthcare, and manufacturing across the region.

To boost competitiveness, an increasing number of manufacturers are adopting autonomous mobile robots to optimize product manufacturing processes. Use of autonomous mobile robots results in greater speed and reliability to reduce operation time and enhance throughput. In addition, autonomous robots optimize sorting, picking, and storage times, decrease the frequency of inventory checks, boost worker productivity, and provide labor and utilization stability. In January 2021, PULSE Systems Inc. entered into a partnership with OTTO Motor, to carry out one of the world's first large-scale deployments of autonomous mobile robots for materials handling in manufacturing.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By type, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By application, the warehouse fleet management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the future.

By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

