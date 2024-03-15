Cosmetic Surgery Market is anticipated to surpass US$89.671 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.26%
The cosmetic surgery market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.26% from US$48.24 billion in 2022 to US$89.671 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the cosmetic surgery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.26% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$89.671 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the cosmetic surgery market during the forecasted period is the growing technological advancements in new surgical procedures for cosmetic surgery and products that are used by people after they undergo these procedures. The aesthetic medicine industry is growing rapidly because of the rise in the number of patients undergoing cosmetic surgery which helps in the growth of the cosmetic surgery market.
Another factor that boosts the sales of the cosmetic surgery market is that it improves aesthetic appeal, symmetry, and proportion to enhance a person's appearance through surgical and medical techniques. Also, the growing demand for advanced products with fewer side effects and post-surgical interventions is leading to many key players investing heavily in research and development part for these products. Therefore, these reasons are predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.
The cosmetic surgery market, by type, is divided into three types- surgical procedures, non-surgical procedures, and liposuction. For instance, liposuction is a cosmetic surgery procedure that can remove extra fat from certain parts of the body. Also, there are various surgical procedures like cheek implants, chin implants, lip augmentation, and others. So, with the wide range of surgical procedures available for people, the market is anticipated to grow.
The cosmetic surgery market, by body part, is divided into three types- face and head, breast, and body and extremities. These cosmetic surgeries can be done on various parts of the human body. For instance, many celebrities in Hollywood undergo facial cosmetic surgery that they think can be improved by the surgery. This can include changing the shape and size of the nose, ears, or lips. This wide range of cosmetic surgery options on the human body is predicted to drive the market.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the cosmetic surgery market during the forecasted period as the biggest market for cosmetic surgery is in the United States which is present in the North American region. The rise in technological advancement from developed economies like Canada, and the US are major reasons for the market growth. Also, the availability of skilled surgeons, expanding awareness of surgery, and rising healthcare costs are the factors that are predicted to contribute to the growth of the cosmetic surgery market in the North American region.
The research includes several key players from the cosmetic surgery market, such as Candela Corporation, Allergan, Merz Pharma, Mentor Worldwide LLC, Lumenis, Sinclair Pharma, and Cutera.
The market analytics report segments the cosmetic surgery market using the following criteria:
• By Type:
o Surgical Procedures
o Non-Surgical Procedures
o Liposuction
• By Body Part:
o Face and Head
o Breast
o Body and Extremities
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Mexico
• Canada
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• India
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Candela Corporation
• Allergan
• Merz Pharma
• Mentor Worldwide LLC
• Lumenis
• Sinclair Pharma
• Cutera
