Swine Feed Market is anticipated to reach US$228.654 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.76%

The swine feed market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% from US$176.554 billion in 2022 to US$228.654 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the swine feed market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$228.654 billion by 2029.
The goal of the swine feed market is to give pigs a balanced diet for maximum development, health, and reproduction. It is a crucial sector of the livestock feed industry. To satisfy the dietary needs of pigs at various phases of their lives, swine feed usually consists of a blend of grains, protein sources, vitamins, and minerals. Growth in the market is being driven by factors such as rising meat consumption, growing demand for pork products, and developments in feed formulations. In addition, the worldwide swine feed market is growing as a result of the adoption of contemporary feeding techniques and technology as well as initiatives to increase feed sustainability and efficiency.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Novozymes and Bactolife, a Danish industrial biotech company, signed a cooperation development and commercialization agreement in September 2023 to finish development and launch the biosolution Ablacto+. The substance appears to have the potential to reduce the severity of post-weaning diarrhea (PWD) and stabilize the piglets' stomachs.
Based on feed additives market for swine feed is likely to witness expansion in the antibiotics category. First off, especially in intensive farming systems, antibiotics are frequently added to swine feed to encourage development and prevent illnesses. Secondly, there will likely be a greater need for antibiotics to preserve the health of the herd as swine production increases and biosecurity assumes greater significance. Regulating the use of antibiotics in livestock feed and worries about antimicrobial resistance, however, may pose obstacles to this rise. Despite these obstacles, the swine sector is expected to continue growing the antibiotics segment as it looks for efficient ways to keep the herd healthy and productive.
Based on feed type, because piglets and newborns use a lot of grower feed, it is anticipated that demand for this type of feed will stay strong for the duration of the projection period. The large market share of the category might also be attributed to the high cost of grower feed, which is intended to promote growth in newborn piglets. Furthermore, a significant factor expected to support the segment's growth is the growing pigs' rapid increase in feed intake. Quality sow feed is projected to become increasingly in demand due to the fact that sow pigs need extra nutrition in order to give birth to healthy newborn pigs. It is also anticipated that growing numbers of diseases in sow pigs would push farmers to provide sow pigs with high-quality diet.
Based on geography the market for swine feed is expanding significantly in the Asia-Pacific area. This expansion is being driven by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and rising prosperity, which is contributing to an increase in the consumption of meat, especially hog. Furthermore, developments in distribution networks, production technology, and feed formulations are fostering market growth. Furthermore, the market for high-quality swine feed is being supported by government measures to update animal farming methods and increase feed efficiency. In order to address the changing demands of the swine sector and the expanding demand for pig products, feed manufacturers and suppliers might find attractive prospects in the Asia-Pacific area, which has a broad and diverse market landscape that includes both established and emerging economies.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the swine feed market that have been covered are Cargill Incorporated, Alltech Inc., BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Kent Nutrition Group, Inc., Novus International, ADM Animal Nutrition, Lallemand, Inc.
This analytics report segments the swine feed market on the following basis:
• BY FEED ADDITIVES
o Antibiotics
o Anthelmintics
o Acidifiers
o Others
• BY FEED TYPE
o Starter feed
o Grower to finisher feed
o Gestation feed
o Lactation feed
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• Australia
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Taiwan
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Cargill, Incorporated
• Alltech Inc.
• BASF SE
• Royal DSM N.V.
• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
• Kent Nutrition Group, Inc.
• Novus International
• ADM Animal Nutrition
• Lallemand, Inc.
