Second Vietnam int’l logistics expo to open in HCM City

VIETNAM, March 15 - HCM CITY — The second Việt Nam International Logistics Exhibition (VILOG) 2024 will be held in HCM City from August 1 to 3, said the Việt Nam Logistics Business Association (VLA).

The exhibition will be co-organised by the VLA and VINEXAD Company and will bring together domestic and international logistics firms, representatives from government agencies, and other stakeholders, while displaying the most cutting-edge technologies and trends in the sector.

It will focus on transport and forwarding, warehouse systems, cold chain, packaging, logistics IT and relevant services.

The Việt Nam Medi-Pharm Expo will be held simultaneously with VILOG 2024, and is expected to attract the participation of more than 450 businesses from 35 countries and territories.

Organisers said VILOG 2023 lured 256 firms with 354 booths from 22 countries and territories, and more than 25,000 visitors.

Logistics is one of the fastest growing and most stable industries in Việt Nam, with an average growth rate of 14–16 per cent a year and a scale of $40-42 billion per year. According to Agility's assessment in 2022. Việt Nam is ranked 11th in the group of 50 global emerging logistics markets. —VNS