Ceramic Capacitors Market is projected to achieve a CAGR of 4.14% to reach US$16.232 billion by 2029

The ceramic capacitors market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% from US$12.284 billion in 2022 to US$16.232 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the ceramic capacitors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$16.232 billion by 2029.
Ceramic capacitors utilize a ceramic material as the dielectric, serving as a type of fixed-value capacitor. Such capacitor such as multi-layer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC), ceramic disc capacitor, feedthrough ceramic Capacitor, ceramic power capacitor are used in consumer electronics. For instance, according to India Brad Equity Foundation (IBEF) published during the fiscal year 2023 (April-November), there was a 13.8% increase in electronics exports. India is striving to reach a target of US$ 300 billion in electronics manufacturing and US$ 120 billion in electronics exports by fiscal year 2026.
A ceramic capacitor utilizes ceramic material as a dielectric to create a fixed-value capacitor. It consists of numerous ceramic layers alternating with a metal layer serving as electrodes. The electrical characteristics and potential uses of the capacitor are determined by the composition of the ceramic material.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, thereby increasing the global ceramic capacitor market growth. For instance, in September 2023 Tokyo Denki Kagaku (TDK) broadened its range of multilayer ceramic capacitors by introducing advanced soft termination types with low resistance. The latest Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor (MLCC) offer a maximum of 22 μF in 3216 dimensions (3.2 × 1.6 × 1.6 mm - L x W x T) and 47 μF in 3225 dimensions (3.2 × 2.5 × 2.5 mm - L x W x T) along with low-resistance soft termination. This results in increased capacitances compared to standard products, ultimately leading to a decrease in the quantity of components required and overall size. Likewise, in February 2024 Modelithics and Johanson Technology collaborated to create innovative Microwave Global Models™ for the latest High-Q 0402, 0603, and 0805 C-Series multi-layer capacitors from Johanson Technology.
The global ceramic capacitor market, based on type is segmented into four main categories namely MLCC, ceramic disc capacitor, feedthrough ceramic capacitor, ceramic power capacitor. MLCCs are known for their exceptional miniaturization capabilities, offering high capacitance in a compact size to meet various requirements across a broad spectrum. Additionally, they demonstrate excellent performance in high-frequency applications thanks to their low ESL.
The global ceramic capacitor market, based on industry vertical is segmented into four main categories namely consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, energy & power, and others. Consumer electronics is anticipated to account for a significant share as ceramic capacitors are majorly used in smartphones, tablets, and televisions.
North American ceramic capacitors market is expected to grow substantially. The rise in demand for electronics and electrical devices coupled with bolstering growth in other end-uses such as telecommunication, automotive, and energy & power is a key factor propelling the growth of the ceramic capacitor market. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, in 2022, USA’s automotive production witnessed 10% growth over 2021.
The research includes coverage of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., AVX Corporations (Kyocera), Johanson Dielectrics, Inc., AFM Microelectronics, Kemet (Yageo), Walsin Technology Corporation, TE Connectivity are significant market players in the global ceramic capacitor market.
The market analytics report segments the global ceramic capacitor market as follows:
• By Type
o MLCC
o Ceramic Disc Capacitor
o Feedthrough Ceramic Capacitor
o Ceramic Power Capacitor
• By Industry Vertical
o Consumer Electronics
o Automotive
o Telecommunications
o Energy & Power
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
• TDK Corporation
• TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD.
• Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
• AVX Corporations (Kyocera)
• Johanson Dielectrics, Inc.
• AFM Microelectronics
• Kemet (Yageo)
• Walsin Technology Corporation
• TE Connectivity
