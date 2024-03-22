Energy-As-A-Service Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Energy-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The energy-as-a-service market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $103.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Energy-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the energy-as-a-service market size is predicted to reach $103.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth in the energy-as-a-service market is due to the rise in energy consumption across the globe. North America region is expected to hold the largest energy-as-a-service market share. Major players in the energy-as-a-service market include Schneider Electric SE, Veolia Environment S.A., Engie SA, Enel S.p.A, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc.

Energy-As-A-Service Market Segments

• By Service: Energy Supply Services, Operation And Maintenance, Optimization And Efficiency Services

• By Provider: Utility Service Provider, Third Party Provider

• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

• By Geography: The global energy-as-a-service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Energy-as-a-service (EaaS) is a business model whereby customers pay for an energy service without having to make any initial capital investment. EaaS models typically take the form of a subscription for electrical devices owned by a service company or management of energy usage to deliver the desired energy service.

