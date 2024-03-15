Vanderbilt University to Host MusicTech Music and Technology Camp for Teens
Students will dive into digital music composition and video game design with world-class musicians and game developers.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vanderbilt University Blair School of Music will host its third annual MusicTech Music and Technology Camp, July 8-20, 2024. The program offers a unique opportunity for teens interested in digital music production and video game design to learn alongside world-class musicians and game developers. The trainings are based on methods and models used in the music technology courses taught at the Blair School of Music by Pascal Le Boeuf, who will again lead the camp, along with composer and music engineer Steve Pardo.
Much more than the typical summer camp experience, MusicTech engages students through a combination of hands-on, production-based projects and group interactive experiences. Campers will learn a variety of skills, including work with Logic Pro, digital music composition, MIDI sequencing, and more, in a state-of-the-art studio environment.
The 2024 MusicTech has expanded to two weeks:
July 8-12 – MusicTech Day Camp: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
July 14-20 – MusicTech Overnight Camp: students will stay in Vanderbilt campus housing and eat in a university dining hall.
MusicTech is open to students 12-17 years of age. No previous music performance or editing experience is required and the instruction is tailored to the level of each student, from beginner to advanced.
For more information and to register, visit: http://vu.edu/musictech24
About the MusicTech Camp Leaders
Pascal Le Boeuf is a Grammy nominated composer, musician, producer, and educator whose works solo and with others ranges from modern improvised music to cross-breeding classical with production-based technology. Le Boeuf was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2023 for Best Instrumental Composition for the work "Alkaline" and “Snapshots.” He also co-leads the jazz group Le Boeuf Brothers with his twin brother, Remy Le Boeuf.
Steve Pardo is an acclaimed composer, woodwind and multi-instrumentalist, producer, orchestrator, and music engineer. He has composed the interactive soundtrack for a wide range of games, including Cypher 007, Gigantic, Grim Dawn, Signs of the Sojourner, Moonbreaker, Chariot, Fated, Super Beat Sports, and many others. He also provides original scored music for Netflix, Adult Swim, and IFC.
