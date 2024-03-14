Elevation of Australia-Việt Nam relations a natural progression: Foreign ministry

VIETNAM, March 14 - HÀ NỘI — The elevation of Việt Nam-Australia ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is a natural development step and in line with the level of relationship between the two countries after more than 50 years of establishment and development, for the common interests and aspirations of the people of the two nations and for peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity in the region and the world, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng said on Thursday.

Hằng made the statement at the ministry’s regular press conference while answering a reporters’ question about major and prominent cooperation orientations of the newly-established Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

She said, in the joint statement on the elevation of the relationship issued on the occasion of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s recent official visit to Australia, the two sides outlined six major cooperation directions in the coming time, encompassing both bilateral cooperation, and regional and global issues.

Việt Nam and Australia pledged to further develop their relations in all areas and promote the upgraded relationship on the basis of respecting international law as well as sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and political system of each country, she added.

This outcome also embodies the practical implementation of Việt Nam's foreign policy outlined in the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, particularly in further strengthening and deepening relations with partners, especially strategic partners, comprehensive partners, important partners, and traditional friends, towards maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, improving the nation's position and prestige, and contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world, Hằng said.

Việt Nam consistently pursues the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of international relations, and its "four nos" defence policy (no partaking in military alliances, no siding with one country to act against another, no foreign military bases in the Vietnamese territory or using Việt Nam Nam as leverage to counteract other countries, and no using force or threatening to use force in international relations); and upholds its role as a responsible member and a reliable partner of the international community, she affirmed. — VNS