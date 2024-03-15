St. Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of a Relief from Abuse Order, and Resisting Arrest

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2001559

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: March 14th 2024 at Approximately 1709 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: County Road, Swanton

ACUSED: Luke Kennedy

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 14th 2024 at approximately 1709 hours, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a Violation of Conditions of Release incident at a residence on Guilder Lane in the town of Georgia. Subsequent investigation revealed that a male, identified as Luke Kennedy, was violation of an active set of Conditions of Release and an active Relief from Abuse Order by being at the residence in question. Kennedy resisted initial attempts to place him under arrest, but was eventually transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. Ultimately, Kennedy was lodged at the Northwest Correctional Center for lack of $10,000.00 bail and is scheduled to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on March 15th 2024 at 0830 hours to face the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: March 15th 2024 at 0830 Hours

BAIL: $10,000.00

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Attached