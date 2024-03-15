California Design Den's Luxury Egyptian Cotton Sheet Sets Win Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Bedding Award

The softest sheets you'll sleep on!

Discover unparalleled comfort and quality as California Design Den's Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set earns top honors in Good Housekeeping's 2024 Best Bedding Awards.

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Design Den announced today that their Luxury Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set was named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Bedding Awards. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/beddingawards2024.

These award-winning, Certified Egyptian Cotton Sheet Sets, proudly bear the prestigious Official Gold Seal of Authenticity from the Egyptian Cotton Association. This seal is awarded only to products that go through a rigorous genome (DNA) testing to ensure that the cotton is from Egypt. Out of hundreds of bedding products rigorously tested by experts at Good Housekeeping, California Design Den's Luxury Egyptian cotton sheet set stood out for its exceptional quality and performance.

Crafted with a focus on comfort and durability, these sheets have garnered praise from consumers for their softness, cooling properties, and long-lasting durability. Made from sumptuous sateen, they offer unparalleled breathability and strength due to their luxuriously long and smooth fibers. Innovative features like gripper-elastic and head/foot side indicators ensure ease of bed-making.

California Design Den, a leader in cotton bedding, prioritizes sustainability, producing bed linens free from harmful substances in an environmentally friendly, family-owned factory.

California Design Den's luxury Cotton Sheets are available for purchase on the company website www.californiadesignden.com as well as on Amazon.com/californiadesignden and Walmart.com/californiadesignden