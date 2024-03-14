Mayor Michelle Wu announces newly signed contracts with AFSCME Council 93 and SEIU Local 888

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced newly signed contracts with AFSCME Council 93 and SEIU Local 888, representing over 1,700 City employees across 28 departments. The contracts showcase a first for the City of Boston by including set dollar amounts in the wage increases instead of exclusively relying on percentage increases. The unions represent workers in departments including Public Works, Parks and Recreation, the Inspectional Services Department, the Boston Centers for Youth & Families, the Registry, Elections, among others.

“The work of our employees is foundational to the running of our City, and they deserve the compensation and flexibility that ensures excellence in delivering city services to our residents and financial stability for their families,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am so grateful to our union partners for their collaboration on delivering a contract our employees deserve.”

The contracts included annual two percent increases as well as annual set dollar amounts added to the base salary for all workers. While all employees covered by these contracts will receive the same negotiated fixed dollar amount increase, this method of compensation acknowledges that an extra $500 means more to an employee making under $60,000 than one who is more highly paid. For the first time, this compensation adjustment addresses that issue in the collective bargaining agreements.

The set dollar amounts applied to these union base wages ensure that lower-income workers will see greater percent increases. Under these contracts individual workers will see wage increases of between 10% and 15% over four years. Workers with lower salaries will receive the higher percent increases.

“This is a historic day for the members and staff of Local 888. We came to a tentative agreement with the MGT/Union bargaining team in the City of Boston on a contract for the hard working folks that provide valuable services to the constituents and residents of Boston,” said Thomas McKeever, President of SEIU Local 888. “A special thank you to Mayor Michelle Wu for recognizing low wage workers’ struggles. Local 888 appreciates the partnerships we have built over the past three years with the Mayor and her leadership team. We at 888 look forward to continuing to bring generational changes to our members in their contracts. We also will continue conversations of reclassification, utilization of class and compensation, and bringing competitive wages with dignity and respect for all.”

“Before becoming Political Director at Local 888 2 years ago, I was an employee with the City of Boston for 21 years. Having a contract expire and go without a successor agreement for years was the norm for us. This is the first time I have witnessed a successor agreement in place before the current CBA expires. This is the ultimate testament to valuing the needs of your workforce and in turn the citizens of your city and that was done by Mayor Michelle Wu,” said Anthony Landry, Political Director of SEIU Local 888. “Mayor Wu took the time to understand the work our 911 personnel perform. She stepped forward and took the initiative to reclassify our 911 personnel in Boston as Public Safety/First Responders. She is the first Mayor in the Commonwealth to do so by Executive Order and has offered to testify and advocate with us at 888 at the State level to have the classification changed for all of 911. Mayor Wu is a true advocate for our workers in every sense of the term.”

"AFSCME members are the backbone of essential public services in the City of Boston," said Ed Nastari, Director of Field Services and Organizing for AFSCME Council 93. "They work quietly behind the scenes every day across a wide range of city departments to ensure vital city services are delivered effectively, efficiently and professionally. This contract not only recognizes their important contributions, but also represents a real commitment by the Wu Administration to retain these workers and attract more individuals to careers in public service. We are thankful to Mayor Wu for her leadership in these negotiations."

“This contract, combined with Mayor Wu’s willingness to listen to and address our concerns, is indicative of the respect she has for our members,” said Christopher “Tiger” Stockbridge, President of AFSCME Council 93 and code enforcement sergeant for more than three decades. “The people who directly benefit from this contract are the men and women who maintain and repair our roads; enforce health and safety codes and parking regulations; keep our parks beautiful; and so much more. With this in mind, we believe the citizens of Boston also benefit from this agreement as it helps to ensure they will continue to be served by these dedicated professionals.”

In addition to the larger percent increases for the lowest-earning workers, in both contracts, the City will provide for the first time for sick leave and bereavement leave for probationary employees in their first six months of employment.

Additionally, the AFSCME contract provides the option for a four-day work week for employees provided that they work the same number of hours that they would in a five-day week. In an era of hybrid work for office-based employees, the City is committed to offer the same kind of flexibility for our frontline workers.

When Mayor Wu took office, all 48 union contracts were expired. These contracts build on the Mayor’s commitment to delivering reform and raising wages for Boston’s workers through collective bargaining, similar to the contract signed with Boston bus driver union.