Park additions boost outdoor recreation, strengthen ecosystem protection

CANADA, March 14 - Newly introduced legislation will expand B.C.’s parks and protected areas, strengthen biodiversity conservation and provide more opportunities for people to access outdoor recreation.

The additions, proposed through legislative amendments to the Protected Areas of British Columbia (PABC) Act, add 189 hectares to six existing provincial parks and one conservancy.

“Our actions this week to expand and enhance B.C.’s parks and protected areas play an important part in our ongoing work to preserve ecological, recreational and cultural values,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “That’s why we are expanding and strengthening our parks and protected areas to ensure these special places will be here for our children and grandchildren, as well as maintaining irreplaceable provincial ecosystems and biodiversity.”

The additions consist of private land acquisitions, private donations and Crown lands, and include:

Tribune Bay Park (on Hornby Island): 10 hectares, along with three hectares of adjacent marine foreshore that includes the last remaining beachfront property at Tribune Bay and an existing private campground with 135 sites;

In addition to these expansions, Cardiff Mountain Ecological Reserve will be renamed to Tŝi ʔEẑɨsh (pronounced Tsy-ezoish) Ecological Reserve to better reflect the First Nations place name for the area. BC Parks collaboratively manages the ecological reserve with Xeni Gwet’in First Nation in the Tŝilhqot'in Declared Title Area, located 70 kilometres southwest of Hanceville.

As part of these amendments, the responsibility of existing roads in two parks and one conservancy is being transferred to other ministries. This includes Kikomun Creek Park, Nancy Greene Park and Yaaguun Suu Conservancy.

Amendments to the PABC Act are required to add new land to parks, conservancies and ecological reserves, modify or correct boundaries and improve boundary descriptions.

Quick Facts:

B.C. has 1,039 provincial parks, recreation areas, conservancies, ecological reserves and protected areas covering more than 14 million hectares, or approximately 14.4% of the land base.

The Province acquires land each year through the BC Parks Land Acquisition Program to expand parks and protected areas. The cost for these acquisitions is often augmented by partnerships with conservation groups, individual donors and corporations.

​The majority (630) of provincial parks in the system are Class A, which means that they are dedicated for the preservation of their natural environment and for public use and enjoyment.

Learn More:

For more information about BC Parks visit, https://www.bcparks.ca

For a summary of the types of parks and protected areas, visit https://bcparks.ca/about/our-mission-authority/types-parks-protected-areas