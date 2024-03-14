Gov. Signs Fosse Bill to Boost Building Decarbonization

OLYMPIA – According to the Washington State Department of Commerce, the buildings sector is the state’s second-biggest carbon polluter, accounting for 27% of statewide emissions. Unfortunately, current incentives haven’t driven enough participation in early efficiency and clean building upgrades.

Today, Governor Inslee took an important step in accelerating building decarbonization by signing House Bill 1976 into law. Introduced by Rep. Mary Fosse (D-Everett), the legislation permits the Department of Commerce to provide greater incentives under the Early Adopter Incentive Program to owners of buildings that comply with the State Energy Performance Standard.

“Washingtonians understand the threat climate change poses to our communities and environment,” said Rep. Fosse. “By encouraging energy efficiency retrofits in our largest buildings, significant energy savings can be achieved, and Washington moves one step closer to achieving its climate goals.”

The policy goes into effect 90 days after the governor’s signature.