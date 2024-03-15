Swiss Support Vital for Tamil Sovereignty and Economic Empowerment
Swiss Support Vital for Tamil Sovereignty and Economic EmpowermentNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "On this 2578th day of our unwavering struggle, the Mothers of Missing Tamils stand resolute in their pursuit of justice. Their mission: to find the missing Tamil children, prevent future genocide, and secure help from international allies for Tamil sovereignty."
The Sinhalaization Project: A Threat to Tamil Culture
In a courageous act of defiance, the mothers reveal that the decision to bar Hindus from celebrating “Shiva Raththiri” at the Veddukkumari Mountain in the Tamil homeland is part of the insidious “Sinhalaization Project.” The Sinhalese, backed by their formidable police and military, remain undeterred by conventional means. The only path to ending Sinhalese oppression lies in asserting Tamil sovereignty.
Swiss Parliament Acknowledges Our Struggle
The Swiss parliament deserves our gratitude. Following the circulation of our video and letter to Swiss officials, they have initiated discussions regarding financial support for various Sri Lankan groups. However, we were disheartened to learn that the Swiss authorities also back the Himalaya Declaration group and the widows of the Sri Lankan military.
A Call for Political Solutions and Safeguarding Tamil Identity
As Mothers of Missing Tamils, we advocate for a comprehensive political solution that ensures the safety of our people. This solution must protect us from genocide, oppression, and aggression. Our land, culture, language, and religion are non-negotiable.
Swiss Assistance: A Beacon of Hope
We recently strategized to launch a global campaign for Tamil sovereignty, reaching out to countries including the USA, EU, Scandinavia, Canada, Japan, and Australia. We implore the Swiss government to join our cause. Their financial assistance to the Sinhalese community for reconciliation efforts should extend to supporting our campaign for Tamil political future and sovereignty.
Economic Empowerment for Tamil War Victims
Beyond sovereignty, the Swiss can play a pivotal role in empowering Tamil war victims. By establishing garment industries and promoting Tamil food processing, Switzerland can contribute significantly to our community’s well-being.
Swiss Help Needed for Tamil Sovereignty and Tamils’ Economy