Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,158 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,003 in the last 365 days.

Swiss Support Vital for Tamil Sovereignty and Economic Empowerment

Swiss Support Vital for Tamil Sovereignty and Economic Empowerment

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "On this 2578th day of our unwavering struggle, the Mothers of Missing Tamils stand resolute in their pursuit of justice. Their mission: to find the missing Tamil children, prevent future genocide, and secure help from international allies for Tamil sovereignty."

The Sinhalaization Project: A Threat to Tamil Culture

In a courageous act of defiance, the mothers reveal that the decision to bar Hindus from celebrating “Shiva Raththiri” at the Veddukkumari Mountain in the Tamil homeland is part of the insidious “Sinhalaization Project.” The Sinhalese, backed by their formidable police and military, remain undeterred by conventional means. The only path to ending Sinhalese oppression lies in asserting Tamil sovereignty.

Swiss Parliament Acknowledges Our Struggle

The Swiss parliament deserves our gratitude. Following the circulation of our video and letter to Swiss officials, they have initiated discussions regarding financial support for various Sri Lankan groups. However, we were disheartened to learn that the Swiss authorities also back the Himalaya Declaration group and the widows of the Sri Lankan military.

A Call for Political Solutions and Safeguarding Tamil Identity

As Mothers of Missing Tamils, we advocate for a comprehensive political solution that ensures the safety of our people. This solution must protect us from genocide, oppression, and aggression. Our land, culture, language, and religion are non-negotiable.

Swiss Assistance: A Beacon of Hope

We recently strategized to launch a global campaign for Tamil sovereignty, reaching out to countries including the USA, EU, Scandinavia, Canada, Japan, and Australia. We implore the Swiss government to join our cause. Their financial assistance to the Sinhalese community for reconciliation efforts should extend to supporting our campaign for Tamil political future and sovereignty.

Economic Empowerment for Tamil War Victims

Beyond sovereignty, the Swiss can play a pivotal role in empowering Tamil war victims. By establishing garment industries and promoting Tamil food processing, Switzerland can contribute significantly to our community’s well-being.

Editor
Tamil Diaspor News
+1 516-308-2645
email us here

Swiss Help Needed for Tamil Sovereignty and Tamils’ Economy

You just read:

Swiss Support Vital for Tamil Sovereignty and Economic Empowerment

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more