Fw: ROADWAY CLOSED: I89 SB near exit 10 Waterbury Area
From: Serna-Ginsburg, Miriam
Sent: Thursday, March 14, 2024 6:03 PM
To: AOT - Road Closures <AOT.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROADWAY CLOSED: I89 SB near exit 10 Waterbury Area
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Both lanes will be shutdown in the vicinity of i89 Southbound near exit 10 in the Waterbury area due to a car fire.
This incident is expected to last until FURTHER NOTICE. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Mimi Serna Ginsburg
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 St. George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173