Fw: ROADWAY CLOSED: I89 SB near exit 10 Waterbury Area

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

Both lanes will be shutdown in the vicinity of i89 Southbound near exit 10 in the Waterbury area due to a car fire.





This incident is expected to last until FURTHER NOTICE. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.



