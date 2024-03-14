Submit Release
Fw: ROADWAY CLOSED: I89 SB near exit 10 Waterbury Area


From: Vermont State Police
Sent: Thursday, March 14, 2024 6:03 PM
To: AOT - Road Closures <AOT.RoadClosures@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROADWAY CLOSED: I89 SB near exit 10 Waterbury Area

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Berlin Barracks 

 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

Both lanes will be shutdown in the vicinity of i89 Southbound near exit 10 in the Waterbury area due to a car fire. 


This incident is expected to last until FURTHER NOTICE.  Updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  


Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

