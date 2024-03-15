THE CITY OF ALTAMONTE SPRINGS ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH ONE.NETWORK HARNESSING THE POWER OF TECHNOLOGY
THE CITY OF ALTAMONTE SPRINGS ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH ONE.NETWORK HARNESSING THE POWER OF TECHNOLOGY AND COLLABORATION
This partnership with one.network underscores our commitment to exploring new solutions that elevate the quality of life and safety of our community.”ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Altamonte Springs, known for its commitment to innovation and excellence, has announced a new partnership with one.network under the Altamonte Global Innovation Lab (AGīL) to enhance public safety, inform the traveling public of work being done in the right of ways, connect real-time information to vehicles and drivers and serve as a model for local government deployment of one.network’s technology.
— Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz
Altamonte Springs has a long history of public-private partnerships. Recently, the State of Florida demonstrated a state-wide deployment of one.network’s technology platform. The City of Altamonte Springs chose one.network to deploy a forward-thinking work zone and traffic safety proof-of-concept thus paving the way for other municipalities to implement such valuable services. Through our partnership with one.network, both organizations are setting new standards for excellence in urban innovation and building a brighter, more resilient future for all.
"The City of Altamonte Springs is dedicated to embracing innovative partners that can be a catalyst for sustainable and safer communities and that can help our government be as efficient as possible and create the safest environment for our employees and for travelers,” said Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz. “This partnership with one.network underscores our commitment to exploring new solutions that elevate the quality of life and the safety of our community."
The partnership includes implementing the “Live Link” and “Network Monitor” features for Altamonte Springs roadways, which provide real-time updates on construction and traffic conditions. one.network has strong partnerships with the world’s leading GPS providers to keep traffic away from work zones, incidents, weather events and hazards by alerting drivers about disruptions in advance and as they happen. The City is also evaluating one.network’s software and systems to improve public safety and mobility while collaborating on initiatives that advance transportation communications and promote data transparency.
"We are excited to join forces with the City of Altamonte Springs to drive positive change through innovation," said Ken Selvig, one.network Director. "Together, we are committed to delivering solutions that enhance safety, efficiency and accessibility for all."
The two parties will use a phased approach for the pilot project, focusing on continuous improvement and knowledge sharing. The results of these initiatives will be accessible to the public through the City's website and other electronic platforms, fostering transparency and community engagement. As part of AGīL’s testbed approach, the City will also perform a use case for local government deployment that can serve as a guide for other local governments in the United States to deploy this solution in their communities.
Part of the City’s mission through AGīL is to showcase emerging technologies and programs that can be shared with cities and counties around the United States and to serve as a testbed for innovation deployment and use case evaluations. Through this channel, Altamonte Springs is excited to embark on this public-private partnership to inspire change and provide unique solutions for residents and businesses.
To learn more about the City, visit Altamonte.org.
###
About the City of Altamonte Springs
Altamonte Springs is a city born of innovation, fiscal responsibility and progressive ideas. The City is completely debt free and maintains one of the lowest tax rates in Florida. City leadership, staff, residents and local businesses share a vision of making Altamonte Springs the best place in Florida to live, work, raise a family, earn a degree, seek medical care, build a business and more. Few locations in the state offer the robust services Altamonte Springs provides at such a low cost. From forward-thinking projects and proactive initiatives to an evolving business climate and environmentally-friendly projects, Altamonte Springs has set an example for other municipalities by striving to work beyond the typical constraints of local government. Thirty years ago, we were thinking about today and today, we are thinking about thirty years from now.
The City has a perfect blend of community spirit and bustling activities that help create a wholesome environment for residents and visitors alike. Residential tree-lined streets and beautiful, natural parks reflect the charming and unique character of what locals call home. Not to mention, the City’s robust events program is the most exciting in the region; all generously funded by the area’s corporate sponsors. Hosting more than one million visitors each year, Altamonte Springs’ programs infuse into the community a sense of excitement and entertainment, while enriching its diverse social fabric.
About one.network
one.network is on a mission to transform road operations. We empower those responsible for managing and maintaining our roads, enabling them to collaborate seamlessly and share live, accurate information about road network disruptions with every regional stakeholder and the public. one.network equips road agencies, utility companies, and all organizations that rely on clear roads with tools to plan, communicate, and analyze activities affecting road users.
Amanda Phillips
City of Altamonte Springs
+1 407-571-8031
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram