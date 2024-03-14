DDOT Launches Program to Give Eligible DC Residents up to $2,000 for E-Bike Purchase

Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announces the launch of the highly anticipated District E-Bike Incentive Program that will help District residents—particularly of low income—purchase an e-bike using a voucher worth as much as $2,000. The $500,000 program also helps support bicycle businesses within the District.

“Our goal is to encourage e-bike usage by making them more affordable for District residents. Not only can this provide a viable option for transportation and assist with traffic congestion and air quality within the city, but it can also provide an opportunity for those that might otherwise not have the means,” says Interim DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum.

The first application window will open to Preferred Applicants only from April 1 – April 15, 2024. A Preferred Applicant is a District resident enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid, or the DC Healthcare Alliance. Preferred Applicants can apply to receive a voucher of up to $2,000 towards an e-bike, cargo bike, e-bike maintenance, or other qualified accessories to be redeemed at select authorized bike retailers. Voucher recipients will be randomly selected once the application window closes. Purchases must be pre-approved; only approved applicants will receive a voucher.

Preferred Applicants can apply online at ddot.dc.gov/ebikes or at in-person application events. In-person events will be held during the application window at various community partner locations with e-bike demonstrations, bike education, and application assistance. Details about the events will be listed on the District E-Bike Incentive Program’s website. If funds are not expended in the first round, a second window will be open to all residents.

For more information about the District E-Bike Incentive Program or to apply, please visit ddot.dc.gov/ebikes.