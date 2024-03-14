New Record for Municipal Revenue Sharing at $340.2 Million

CANADA, March 15 - Released on March 14, 2024

Premier Scott Moe has announced that Saskatchewan's 2024-25 Municipal Revenue Sharing (MRS) Program will set a new record at $340.2 million, an increase of approximately $42.3 million more than the previous year.

This increase is a 14 per cent increase from the 2023-24 fiscal year, and a 167 per cent increase from 2007-08.

"Our government made the commitment to Saskatchewan communities to create and support a predictable revenue-sharing tool that grows with our province's economy," Moe said. "With this announcement, more than $4.3 billion in provincial funding has been allocated since 2007 to support the priorities of municipalities."

Provincial funding for MRS is based on three quarters of one point of the provincial sales tax revenue collected from two years prior. MRS provides predictable, no-strings-attached funding to municipalities who may allocate those dollars to their budget priorities.

The previous record for the overall MRS funding for a fiscal year budget was set last year at $297 million. The average annual provincial funding for this municipal program for the previous six years from 2018-19 to 2023-24 is more than $267 million.

The Targeted Sector Support Initiative will once again receive a $1.5 million investment from the total MRS program. This initiative is co-managed by the provincial government and municipal partners, investing in projects that advance shared priority areas such as good governance, regional planning, and inter-community collaboration.

Additional details on the allocations of MRS funding will be available when the provincial budget is released.

