Governor Carney’s Statement on the Passage of Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 2


DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney issued the following statement today on the passage of Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 2. 

“As I said in my State of the State Address, reducing gun violence in our communities is a shared priority. We’ve made progress to keep our communities safe these past seven years. We’ve banned assault weapons, bump stocks, and high-capacity magazines. We’ve passed red flag laws and prevented straw purchases. Passing this piece of legislation is another important step. I want to thank the members of the Delaware Senate and Delaware House of Representatives for their leadership on this issue, along with the advocates who have supported gun safety efforts in our state. I look forward to signing this bill into law.”


