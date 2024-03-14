US Small Business Administration and White House National Cyber Director to Host Virtual Event March 21

Session to Assist Small Business Owners Navigate Common Cyber Issues

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 21 at 1 p.m. ET, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director will host a virtual session entitled “Fortifying Your Business: Strategies for Resilience in the Digital Age.” Registration for the event is free and open to all who sign up here.

The featured speakers below will lead an engaging discussion designed to empower small business owners with essential tools and insights to navigate today's cyber landscape with confidence:

Mark Madrid, Associate Administrator of the SBA’s Office of Entrepreneurial Development

Jacob (“Jake”) Braun, Acting Principal Deputy, National Cyber Director in the White House

Seeyew Mo, Assistant National Cyber Director for Cyber Workforce, Training and Education, White House Office of the National Cyber Director

The session will cover the core principles of the National Cybersecurity Strategy, providing a comprehensive understanding of the current cybersecurity landscape and its implications for small businesses. Topics will include discussions on emerging threats to proactive defense measures, and stress practical strategies tailored to fortify small businesses against potential cyber risks.

This is a series not only about technology—it is about providing a secure environment for employees too. Critical in every workforce is awareness and readiness to maintain business continuity amidst digital disruptions. Participants will discover effective methods for enhancing cybersecurity awareness, fostering a culture of vigilance, and equipping their employees with the knowledge to identify and mitigate cyber threats.

Moreover, this session goes beyond theoretical concepts by spotlighting community resources available to small businesses. From local cybersecurity initiatives to industry-specific support networks, a panel of experts will showcase valuable avenues for accessing expertise, training, and assistance in bolstering your business's cyber resilience.

This event is being hosted to equip small business owners with actionable insights and practical guidance to safeguard their enterprises against cyber threats, ensuring a secure and thriving future in today's digital world. Join us and take the first step towards a resilient and cyber-secure business.

For more information visit: SBA Cyber Security Awareness for Small Business

