Beauty Avenue Las Vegas Adds Luxury Cosmetics Brand RMS Beauty to Retail Stores

rms beauty launching at Beauty Avenue Las Vegas.

Beauty Avenue expands its already impressive selection to now include a clean beauty movement leader.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES , March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas-based luxury cosmetics retail chain Beauty Avenue continues to grow. In exciting news for its customers, Beauty Avenue announces that the in-demand luxury line RMS Beauty will launch in its stores in the upcoming quarter. The addition of the new brand showcases Beauty Avenue's rising momentum and reputation as the top retail cosmetics choice in Las Vegas.

"We take great pride in our curated selection of luxury brands at our stores," commented Cheryl Forrester from Beauty Avenue. "RMS Beauty is in tune with our vision and quality demands. We know our valued customers will appreciate our growth and their having this additional luxury choice."

RMS Beauty is one of the leaders of the clean beauty movement, founded by master makeup artist Rose Marie-Smith in 2009. The brand focuses on using better and safer ingredients while still achieving the goal of helping women be more beautiful. RMS Beauty prioritizes quality, transparency, sustainability, and a health-first mindset. Its products are free of parabens, GMOs, synthetic fragrances, and animal cruelty.

Recent RMS Beauty releases highlight new natural ingredients, many of which the brand introduced to the market. It prides itself on not being a "gatekeeper" but sharing its knowledge with the cosmetic enthusiasts as a peer.

Beauty Avenue continues to elevate the luxury beauty product in-store shopping experience in Las Vegas. It expects the latest addition of RMS Beauty products to be quickly embraced by its valued customers, who have demonstrated interest and insight in exploring and supporting premium-quality and creative cosmetic choices.

About Beauty Avenue:

Beauty Avenue, a luxury beauty chain, boasts a diverse array of hair products, tools, makeup, and cosmetics for all skin and hair types. With locations in three major Las Vegas hotels – Mandalay Bay Hotel, MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, and Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel and Casino – Beauty Avenue has become a staple on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Founded by industry veterans with over two decades of experience, Beauty Avenue is committed to offering an extensive selection of colors and beauty brands, meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

