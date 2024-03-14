DOH News Release – Kaua‘i District Health Office to Host National Public Health Week Open House April 5, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Kaua‘i District Health Office to Host

National Public Health Week Open House April 5, 2024

March 14, 2024 24-033

LĪHUʻE, HAWAIʻI —The Kaua‘i District Health Office (KDHO) is hosting an open house on Friday, April 5, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3040 Umi St. in Līhuʻe. The event will be open at no cost to the public in celebration of National Public Health Week. The April 5 event will provide the public with an opportunity to speak with Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH) staff about programs as well as actions community members can participate in to address public health challenges. Attendees will also learn about public health career and educational opportunities.

During the first full week of April each year, the American Public Health Association (APHA) brings together communities across the U.S. to observe National Public Health Week as a time to recognize the importance of public health and highlight issues that are critical to improving the nation’s health. This year’s theme is Protecting, Connecting, and Thriving: We Are All Public Health.

“National Public Health Week invites the public to explore the many programs and services that DOH offers to enhance the well-being of the community,” said Kaua‘i District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman. “KDHO staff is looking forward to welcoming everyone at this event and saying ‘mahalo!’ to our community and partners for their ongoing support to build a thriving and healthier Kaua‘i. Working together to create opportunities to understand and support public health benefits the community as a whole.”

DOH staff on hand will include vector control, administrative services, community health workers, as well as public health nurses, epidemiologists, mental health professionals, food safety inspectors, disabilities case managers, and microbiologists.

