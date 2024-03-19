DEREK MYERS FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST CINCINNATI ENQUIRER AFTER ALLEGED SMEAR CAMPAIGNS
Derek Myers, the American First candidate for Ohio's Second Congressional District, today announced he is taking legal action against the Cincinnati Enquirer.
We have no open investigations into Mr. Myers and no one with authority to speak from our office spoke with the Enquirer....Can they name the spokesman?”CHILLICOTHE, OHIO, UNITED STATE, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Derek Myers, the proclaimed American First candidate for Ohio's Second Congressional District, today announced he is taking legal action against the Cincinnati Enquirer, along with its sister publications including the Chillicothe Gazette and Columbus Dispatch, as well as their parent company, Gannett Co., Inc. Myers asserts that the newspapers and their websites engaged in egregious defamation and false light portrayal, tarnishing his reputation with baseless allegations. As a result, Myers has filed a lawsuit.

In the suit against Gannett Co., Inc., Myers' legal team highlighted -- what they call -- a damaging nature of the false claims propagated by the publications. The suit says there is a blatant misrepresentation of Myers' character, particularly regarding assertions that he is currently charged with a misdemeanor crime and facing a second criminal investigation by the Ross County Sheriff's Office.
"This relentless campaign of character assassination by the Cincinnati Enquirer and its affiliates is not only reckless but a deliberate attempt to undermine my candidacy and discredit my commitment to serving the people of Ohio," stated Myers. "Their baseless allegations are not only damaging to my reputation but also disrespectful to the constituents who have placed their trust in me and who rely on the news media for accurate information.”
In the news story, The Enquirer, et al., cited a “Sheriff’s spokesman” claiming law enforcement has an open criminal investigation into Myers. Major Mike Preston with the Ross County Sheriff’s office denied the newspaper’s reporting in a statement released.
“We have no open investigations into Mr. Myers and no one with authority to speak from our office spoke with the Enquirer. Further, our agency has no pending criminal charges against Mr. Myers,” Preston said on Thursday. “Can they name the spokesman?”
Myers further emphasized, "The Cincinnati Enquirer and its cohorts have crossed a line by peddling falsehoods and half-truths to manipulate public perception. Their malicious intent to smear my name will not go unchallenged."
Myers' lawsuit seeks "justice" and "to restore his reputation tarnished by the publications' unethical practices." Myers' campaign said he stands firm in his dedication to upholding transparency, integrity, and accountability in public service, and vows to vigorously defend himself against defamatory attacks.
“As the Chairman of southern Ohio’s #1 news source, I respect journalism and facts. Unfortunately, the story by Scott Wartman and Amber Hunt has numerous proven lies, errors, and more. If the ‘facts’ in the story were accurate I would not have an issue with the publication. The threshold for defamation, especially running as a candidate for office, is a high bar to meet, but these ‘facts’ are easily proven and the authors of the story were reckless. I've spent my entire career holding the powerful accountable and that does not immune the news media. Our current Congress lacks a spine and it's time Washington has a Watchdog."
The case was filed in the Franklin County, Ohio Court of Common Pleas and is assigned case number 24 CV 002214. You can search the case by going to this link: https://fcdcfcjs.co.franklin.oh.us/CaseInformationOnline/caseSearch
