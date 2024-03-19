Flottweg Features Dewatering and Thickening Decanters at Missouri AWWA Event

Sewage plant operators use Flottweg decanter centrifuges at various stages of wastewater treatment to dewater and thicken sewage sludge.

Flottweg set to demonstrate optimum dewatering rate that leads to considerable savings in transport and disposal costs.

OSAGE BEACH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sewage plant operators use Flottweg decanter centrifuges at various stages of wastewater treatment to dewater and thicken sewage sludge. Sludge dewatering and thickening reduce the volume of sludge produced. After the sewage sludge is dewatered with a decanter, it can be reused or disposed of in various ways—such as agricultural use, incineration, or landfill.

Thanks to decades of experience and consistent further development, Flottweg achieves an optimum dewatering rate for each type of sludge. This leads to considerable savings in transport and disposal costs.

Exhibiting with partner Haynes Equipment Company, Inc., Flottweg will share knowledge and expertise about dewatering and thickening centrifuges at booth #85 at MO-AWWA / MWEA Annual Joint Meeting on March 24-27, 2024 at Margaritaville at Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, MO.

This is the 18th annual joint conference meeting of the Missouri Water Environment Association (MWEA) and the Missouri Section of the American Water Works Association (MO-AWWA) including social activities and a full exhibition.

"In order to transport, recycle, dispose, or incinerate dewatered sludge, it is essential that the sludge has a high dry solids content,” says Flottweg subject matter expert Michael Stone. “Further important factors are the economical use of polymers, water, and energy as well as reduced wear. All these success factors have been taken into account at Flottweg since the early 1970s.”

The result of this continuous development is the Flottweg C-series HTS Decanter®. They are used in sludge dewatering for flow rates from 5 to 180 m³/h. Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically for the high-level dewatering of sewage sludge—the Flottweg Xelletor series. This centrifuge series combines the latest technologies and know-how from the field of sludge dewatering.

The Missouri Section of the American Water Works Association (MO-AWWA) is dedicated to the promotion of public health and welfare by assuring drinking water of unquestionable quality and sufficient quantity. AWWA, as a leader for the public drinking water profession, works to advance the technology, science, and governmental policies relative to the public drinking water profession’s role in stewardship of water resources.

The Section takes an active role in working with regulatory and legislative bodies to advocate public policy consistent with achieving these goals.

Flottweg has developed a unique centrifuge concept specifically designed for the highly efficient dewatering of sewage sludge: The Flottweg Xelletor Series combines our most recent technologies and know-how from sludge dewatering.


