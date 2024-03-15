Town of Ashland, MA, Aims to Expedite Permits and Licenses with OpenGov
This move will allow the Town to process permits more efficiently, streamline inspections, automate workflows, and provide customers with an online portal.MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to offer expedited permit approvals and enhanced communication with contractors by moving to a modern system, the Town of Ashland, MA was on the hunt for a new solution. It found the answer in OpenGov, the leader of permitting and licensing software for our nation’s local governments.
Located 30 minutes from Worcester, leadership in the Town of Ashland is known for its commitment to operational excellence and responsive government services. However, its permitting process was hindered by manual inefficiencies. In the pursuit of a new solution, the Town was drawn to OpenGov Permitting & Licensing for its unified online system and potential to significantly expedite the permitting process.
By adopting OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Town of Ashland can anticipate a significant transformation in service delivery. This strategic move will allow it to process permits more efficiently, streamline inspections, automate workflows, and provide customers with a convenient portal for online payments. Most importantly, it will ensure that staff have enhanced support, providing both customers and employees with a streamlined and user-friendly experience.
The Town of Ashland joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
