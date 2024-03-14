Submit Release
Versus Systems to Participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VS) is scheduled to participate in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA from March 17-19, 2024.

Versus management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your ROTH representative or the Company’s investor relations team at VS@gateway-grp.com.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, advertisers, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

Investor Contact:
Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
IR@versussystems.com
or
press@versussystems.com

 


