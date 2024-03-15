Mello Power Receives Positive Reception at CES 2024, Prepares for Kickstarter and Indiegogo Campaigns

Our Mello Charger looks great any where you may go.

The Mello Power charger was showcased at CES 2024, and the Mello team is now getting ready for the Kickstarter and Indiegogo crowdfunding campaigns.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mello Power , Inc. showcased its innovative Mello charger at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, receiving widespread acclaim from attendees, influencers, and industry experts alike.Mello is a compact, high-speed charger designed to fit seamlessly on a keyring, offering convenience and efficiency on-the-go. With its sleek design and powerful 20W output, Mello ensures that devices are supercharged in no time, making it an essential accessory for tech-savvy individuals.During CES 2024, Mello Power engaged with numerous attendees, including several influential figures within the tech community. The positive feedback and support received from these individuals have paved the way for promising partnerships and collaborations upon the product's launch.In line with this momentum, Mello Power, Inc. is excited to announce the upcoming Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns slated for April 15, 2024. These crowdfunding campaigns will provide an opportunity for supporters to be part of the Mello journey from its inception, with backers gaining exclusive access to early-bird offers and perks.Additionally, Mello Power, Inc. is thrilled to share that they met with representatives from Indiegogo, who expressed excitement about launching the Mello Charger on their platform. Furthermore, the Mello Team also had a productive meeting with Kickstarter's marketing partner, who expressed confidence in the project's potential for success."We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to Mello at CES 2024," said Jorge Raziel, at Mello Power, Inc. "The support and enthusiasm from attendees, influencers, and crowdfunding platforms reinforce our belief in the product's potential to revolutionize the charging experience. We look forward to launching our crowdfunding campaigns and sharing Mello with the world."For more information about Mello Power and updates on the Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns, please visit mellopower.com.

