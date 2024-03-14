aTyr Pharma Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results and Provides Corporate Update

Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study of efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis anticipated to complete enrollment in the second quarter of 2024.



Company launches Individual Patient Expanded Access Program (EAP), allowing access to efzofitimod for patients who complete EFZO-FIT™.

Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT™ study of efzofitimod in SSc-ILD currently enrolling.

Ended 2023 with $101.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments.

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE) (“aTyr” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and provided a corporate update.

“Throughout 2023 we made meaningful progress with our clinical development program for our lead therapeutic candidate, efzofitimod, in interstitial lung disease (ILD),” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “Our primary focus for 2024 is completing enrollment in our global pivotal Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of ILD, which is anticipated in the second quarter.”

“We ended 2023 with more than $100 million in cash, restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments. Based on our current cash position and operational plans, we believe our financial resources are sufficient to fund the Company’s operations through the filing of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis."

Fourth Quarter 2023 and Subsequent Period Highlights

Continued enrollment in the global pivotal Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of efzofitimod in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. This is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 52-week study consisting of three parallel cohorts randomized equally to either 3.0 mg/kg or 5.0 mg/kg of efzofitimod or placebo dosed intravenously monthly for a total of 12 doses. The study intends to enroll up to 264 patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis. The study is currently enrolling at more than 90 centers in 9 countries. A positive data and safety monitoring board review assessed that the study could continue unmodified. Based on current enrollment projections, the Company anticipates completing enrollment in the study in the second quarter of 2024.

The EAP has been initiated based on blinded EFZO-FIT™ study investigator and patient participant feedback. The program is designed to allow access for patients who complete the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study and wish to receive treatment with efzofitimod outside of the clinical trial. Continued enrollment in the Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT™ study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of efzofitimod in patients with SSc-ILD. This proof-of-concept study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 28-week study consisting of three parallel cohorts randomized 2:2:1 to either 270 mg or 450 mg of efzofitimod or placebo dosed intravenously monthly for a total of 6 doses. The study intends to enroll up to 25 patients with SSc-ILD and is open for enrollment at multiple centers in the U.S.

The conference is scheduled to take place May 17 – 22, 2024, in San Diego, CA. Presented two posters highlighting the importance of neuropilin-2 (NRP2) in immune regulation at the Keystone Symposia on Myeloid Cell Diversity. The findings further demonstrate that efzofitimod modulates myeloid cells via the NRP2 receptor to promote a unique anti-inflammatory mechanism and validates the role of NRP2 in the immune system by the activity of an NRP2 blocking antibody in preclinical models.

The findings further demonstrate that efzofitimod modulates myeloid cells via the NRP2 receptor to promote a unique anti-inflammatory mechanism and validates the role of NRP2 in the immune system by the activity of an NRP2 blocking antibody in preclinical models. Announced Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., President Emeritus of Howard University, as an advisor to the Company . Dr. Frederick is a distinguished physician executive with extensive knowledge on disparities in healthcare and will advise the Company on its efzofitimod program in ILD.

. Dr. Frederick is a distinguished physician executive with extensive knowledge on disparities in healthcare and will advise the Company on its efzofitimod program in ILD. Poster for ATYR0750 accepted for presentation at the upcoming Gordon Research Conference Fibroblast Growth Factors in Development and Disease. The conference is scheduled to take place March 24 – 29, 2024, in Galveston, TX. Poster – Alanyl-tRNA Synthetase Fragment Binds to FGFR4 and Induces Morphological Changes and Downstream Signaling in Liver Cells with Functional Similarities to FGF2.





The conference is scheduled to take place March 24 – 29, 2024, in Galveston, TX.

Year Ended 2023 Financial Highlights and Cash Position

Cash & Investment Position: Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments as of December 31, 2023, were $101.7 million. Based on the Company’s current operational plans and existing cash, the Company maintains its prior guidance and believes its cash runway will be sufficient to fund the Company’s operations through the filing of a BLA for efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis.

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments as of December 31, 2023, were $101.7 million. Based on the Company’s current operational plans and existing cash, the Company maintains its prior guidance and believes its cash runway will be sufficient to fund the Company’s operations through the filing of a BLA for efzofitimod in pulmonary sarcoidosis. R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $42.3 million for the year ended 2023, which consisted primarily of clinical trial costs for the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ and Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT™ studies, manufacturing costs for the efzofitimod program and research and development costs for the efzofitimod and discovery programs.

Research and development expenses were $42.3 million for the year ended 2023, which consisted primarily of clinical trial costs for the Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ and Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT™ studies, manufacturing costs for the efzofitimod program and research and development costs for the efzofitimod and discovery programs. G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $13.0 million for the year ended 2023.





Conference Call and Webcast Details

About Efzofitimod

Efzofitimod is a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease (ILD), a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. Efzofitimod is a tRNA synthetase derived therapy that selectively modulates activated myeloid cells through neuropilin-2 to resolve inflammation without immune suppression and potentially prevent the progression of fibrosis. aTyr is currently investigating efzofitimod in the global Phase 3 EFZO-FIT™ study in patients with pulmonary sarcoidosis, a major form of ILD, and in the Phase 2 EFZO-CONNECT™ study in patients with systemic sclerosis (SSc, or scleroderma)-related ILD. These forms of ILD have limited therapeutic options and there is a need for safer and more effective, disease-modifying treatments that improve outcomes.

About aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr’s discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr’s lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

ATYR PHARMA INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: License and collaboration agreement revenues $ — $ 10,386 $ 353 $ 10,386 Total revenues — 10,386 353 10,386 Operating expenses: Research and development 12,755 14,910 42,293 42,808 General and administrative 3,204 3,426 12,979 13,982 Total operating expenses 15,959 18,336 55,272 56,790 Loss from operations (15,959 ) (7,950 ) (54,919 ) (46,404 ) Total other income (expense), net 1,198 427 4,522 1,061 Consolidated net loss (14,761 ) (7,523 ) (50,397 ) (45,343 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in Pangu BioPharma Limited 1 2 8 5 Net loss attributable to aTyr Pharma, Inc. $ (14,760 ) $ (7,521 ) $ (50,389 ) $ (45,338 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.25 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.94 ) $ (1.60 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 59,261,219 29,116,524 53,606,488 28,419,569





ATYR PHARMA INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and available-for-sale investments $ 101,650 $ 69,311 Other receivables 2,436 11,775 Property and equipment, net 5,531 3,059 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 6,727 7,250 Financing lease, right-of-use assets 1,788 1,248 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,521 3,143 Total assets $ 120,653 $ 95,786 Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 15,088 $ 12,968 Current portion of operating lease liability 831 630 Current portion of financing lease liability 497 264 Long-term operating lease liability, net of current portion 12,339 9,633 Long-term financing lease liability, net of current portion 1,428 1,007 Total stockholders’ equity 90,470 71,284 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 120,653 $ 95,786



