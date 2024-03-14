SBA Congratulates 2024 State Small Business Persons of the Year

Winners to be Formally Recognized During National Small Business Week’s Flagship Celebrations April 28- 29

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced more details about the 2024 Small Business Persons of the Year from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam.

Each State Winner’s achievements are highlighted on the SBA website. They will be formally recognized in person April 28-29 during the National Small Business Week Award Ceremonies in Washington, D.C., where one of the state or territory winners will also be announced as the 2024 National Small Business Person of the Year.

The 2024 National Small Business Week (NSBW) will be held from April 28-May 4. In addition to the in-person Awards Ceremonies, the week-long National Small Business Week celebration will feature a virtual summit co-hosted by SCORE, mentors to America’s small businesses. For more information, please visit www.sba.gov/nsbw. Members of the media interested in scheduling interviews with Administrator Guzman should contact press_office@sba.gov.



The 2024 National Small Business Person(s) of the Year were announced on March 7 alongside the other National Small Business Week Award Winners, which also include lending partners, small business advocates, advisors, and investors who support America’s small business ecosystem.

For additional information about this year’s winners, please see here: www.sba.gov/document/support-2024-small-business-persons-year.

About National Small Business Week

In the spirit of National Small Business Week, we celebrate the unprecedented growth of entrepreneurship in the United States, marked by 16 million new business applications since the Biden-Harris Administration took office. This surge highlights the dynamism and innovation that America’s entrepreneurs bring to our local communities. The SBA will continue to champion the endeavors of small businesses and the vital role they play in driving economic prosperity across the nation.



About SCORE

SCORE, the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors, is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals. Since 1964, SCORE has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs. SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

